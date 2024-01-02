Given that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott don’t have a co-parenting dynamic to speak of, everything fell on her shoulders this holiday season.

Tori spent this Christmas as a single mom. It both was and was not a first for her.

She was the first to admit that she felt a little overwhelmed. After all, she has five kids.

Tori also very publicly treated herself to a stocking stuffer. In the form of champagne. And she bought it while wearing a Christmas onesie.

Tori Spelliing shared this glam selfie on Instagram while noting that the December 2023 holiday season doesn’t stop for anyone. (Photo Credit; Instagram)

As The Daily Mail reports, Tori Spelling was looking festive yet casual as people spotted her on Sunday, December 31.

Her New Year’s Eve ‘fit was a Christmas onesie. And she wore it to pick up a bottle of champagne.

Some may spin this as Tori being in the depths of depression or something. But she was wearing a cozy, seasonal outfit while picking up a NYE celebration staple. We’re all about that comfy vibe.

Tori Spelling was looking red and festive in this November 2023 photo. Perhaps too festive. The tree so early in the year seems downright obscene. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Just one week earlier, Tori had her first Christmas as an official single mother.

On the Friday before, she confessed that she was way, way late when it came to shopping for presents. Almost unimaginably so.

“It’s December 22,” Tori wrote, “and I officially bought my first gift for Christmas.” Oh no!

Tori Spelling attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“5 Christmas lists to tackle. 3 days to go,” she listed.

“Missed the @amazon prime cut off,” Tori confessed. “Now I have to brave the mall alone.”

Tori added that she was “Crushing this single mom Christmas 2023.”

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

As we mentioned, this is Tori’s first (official) Christmas as a single mom.

She and Dean spent nearly two decades together as spouses. They share five amazing kids.

This June, they split. And unlike past times when they appeared to be on the verge of divorce, they have not reconciled. In fact, both have separately moved on.

Dean McDermott’s 2023 Thanksgiving message offered gratitude for his children. He spent the holiday at his sober living home. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Additionally, Dean is currently residing at a sober living house. He spent more than a month in rehab this summer.

Dean recently gave an interview in which he detailed his substantial struggles with alcohol and abusing recreational medications.

That, he explained, played a deciding role in his split from Tori. He is now in recovery from his substance abuse … but it came too late to fix his marriage.

Dean McDermott attends the 33rd Annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon Presented By Bank Of America on September 15, 2019. (Photo Credit: Tasia Wells/Getty Images for Nautica)

We mentioned that this is Tori’s first “official” Christmas as a single mom.

Many of us cannot help but think of just a couple of years ago.

Tori and her kids went on a Christmas getaway … but with no sign of Dean in any of the photos. Or even in their Christmas card. That came after months of rumored disagreements and reports that they were planning to divorce.

Dean McDermott attends the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

At the time, they had not officially split. The writing was on the wall. And it’s arguably good that they didn’t announce a separation, because they ended up reconciling … even if it didn’t last.

So this remains Tori’s first official single mom Christmas. Perhaps next year, she won’t wait until the final days before shopping for presents. (Just thinking about that makes me anxious. Don’t wait until the last minute!)

As for her NYE onesie champagne shopping … that’s nothing short of inspirational. Also alarmingly last-minute, but super cozy.