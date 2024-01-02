Given that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott don’t have a co-parenting dynamic to speak of, everything fell on her shoulders this holiday season.
Tori spent this Christmas as a single mom. It both was and was not a first for her.
She was the first to admit that she felt a little overwhelmed. After all, she has five kids.
Tori also very publicly treated herself to a stocking stuffer. In the form of champagne. And she bought it while wearing a Christmas onesie.
As The Daily Mail reports, Tori Spelling was looking festive yet casual as people spotted her on Sunday, December 31.
Her New Year’s Eve ‘fit was a Christmas onesie. And she wore it to pick up a bottle of champagne.
Some may spin this as Tori being in the depths of depression or something. But she was wearing a cozy, seasonal outfit while picking up a NYE celebration staple. We’re all about that comfy vibe.
Just one week earlier, Tori had her first Christmas as an official single mother.
On the Friday before, she confessed that she was way, way late when it came to shopping for presents. Almost unimaginably so.
“It’s December 22,” Tori wrote, “and I officially bought my first gift for Christmas.” Oh no!
“5 Christmas lists to tackle. 3 days to go,” she listed.
“Missed the @amazon prime cut off,” Tori confessed. “Now I have to brave the mall alone.”
Tori added that she was “Crushing this single mom Christmas 2023.”
As we mentioned, this is Tori’s first (official) Christmas as a single mom.
She and Dean spent nearly two decades together as spouses. They share five amazing kids.
This June, they split. And unlike past times when they appeared to be on the verge of divorce, they have not reconciled. In fact, both have separately moved on.
Additionally, Dean is currently residing at a sober living house. He spent more than a month in rehab this summer.
Dean recently gave an interview in which he detailed his substantial struggles with alcohol and abusing recreational medications.
That, he explained, played a deciding role in his split from Tori. He is now in recovery from his substance abuse … but it came too late to fix his marriage.
We mentioned that this is Tori’s first “official” Christmas as a single mom.
Many of us cannot help but think of just a couple of years ago.
Tori and her kids went on a Christmas getaway … but with no sign of Dean in any of the photos. Or even in their Christmas card. That came after months of rumored disagreements and reports that they were planning to divorce.
At the time, they had not officially split. The writing was on the wall. And it’s arguably good that they didn’t announce a separation, because they ended up reconciling … even if it didn’t last.
So this remains Tori’s first official single mom Christmas. Perhaps next year, she won’t wait until the final days before shopping for presents. (Just thinking about that makes me anxious. Don’t wait until the last minute!)
As for her NYE onesie champagne shopping … that’s nothing short of inspirational. Also alarmingly last-minute, but super cozy.