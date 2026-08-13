Jenna Jameson Announces Fourth Marriage, 1 Year After Latest Divorce

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Jenna Jameson has said “I do.” Again.

The former adult film star announced on Wednesday that she’s tied the knot for the fourth time, marrying her partner, Mil R. Ocampo, in an intimate Miami ceremony.

According to Page Six, the couple said “I do” on July 25 after dating for roughly a year. They had obtained their marriage license earlier this month, on July 7.

Former adult actress Jenna Jameson signs copies of her new book ‘Sugar’ at Barnes & Noble bookstore at The Grove on October 25, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Jameson, 52, first went Instagram official with Ocampo in March 2025 — just weeks after she filed for divorce from her previous spouse, Jessi Lawless.

Jameson and Lawless married in Las Vegas in 2023, but their relationship quickly unraveled.

The pair announced their separation in April 2024, with Lawless publicly attributing the breakup to allegations surrounding Jenna’s drinking.

Jameson ultimately filed for divorce in February 2025.

At the time, Lawless claimed Jameson had repeatedly attempted to reconcile, but said she was “unwilling to entertain [Jameson’s] advances.” She also revealed that she had already been dating Christian Ghidina for eight months.

Now, Jameson has seemingly closed the book on that chapter of her life.

And she has some pretty big reasons for believing this marriage will be different.

Jameson has previously opened up about Ocampo’s role in her Christian faith journey.

In a November 2025 interview with Us Weekly, Jameson described Ocampo as a “devout Christian” who never pressured her to embrace religion.

Instead, Jameson said she watched her partner worship and felt inspired to explore Christianity herself.

“She never once pushed her faith on me,” Jameson said. “I watched her beautifully worship Jesus, and I felt so incredibly inspired.”

“So without words, she led me straight into the arms of Jesus,” she added.

Jameson also revealed that Ocampo wasn’t initially aware of her past in the adult entertainment industry.

But when Ocampo eventually learned about it, Jameson said her new partner didn’t judge her.

“I didn’t bring it up right away, and honestly, it never changed how she saw me,” Jameson said. “No judgment, no hesitation.”

For Jenna, that acceptance apparently made all the difference.

“That’s when I knew I could be honest with her, because she already accepted me as I was,” she explained.

Before marrying Lawless, Jameson was married to Brad Armstrong from 1996 to 2001 and Jay Grdina from 2003 to 2007.

So while this may be Jameson’s fourth trip down the aisle, she certainly seems convinced that this one will be different.

And after a string of tumultuous relationships, she appears to have found something she wasn’t expecting: a partner who helped lead her toward faith and accepted her past without judgment.