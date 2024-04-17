Ashanti Pregnant AND Engaged To Nelly: What A ‘Blessing’!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

No dilemma here: Ashanti just revealed she’s pregnant and engaged to Nelly for real!

Millennials everywhere, gather! It’s our time!

Ashanti is going to be welcoming a baby into the world and it’s just the kickoff of blessings 2024 has in-store for her.

Nelly and Ashanti attend the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Ashanti Pregnant With Her First Child: I’ve Been Looking ‘Forward’ To This

The “What’s Luv” singer, 43, revealed to Essence that she and Nelly are expecting their first child together.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation,” she told the magazine, adding:

“Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

She also confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram after the interview dropped. In a video with her mom, Tina Douglas, she showed here mama the a positive Proov pregnancy test.

“Imma need about nine months,” Ashanti teased when asked when she might be hitting the stage again.

A very cute way to announce such a truly beautiful blessing. While this is Ashanti’s first kid, Nelly has a daughter Chanelle, 30, and son Cornell Haynes III, 25, with ex Channetta Valentine. He also adopted Shawn and Sydney Thomas, the two children of his sister, Jackie Donahue, after she died of leukemia in 2005.

Nelly hosts Ashanti’s surprise birthday dinner at STK on October 13, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Ashanti & Nelly’s Engagement

But hold up! Did Ashanti say… fiancé?!

Indeed she did! In the interview, not only did she confirm her pregnancy, but she also confirmed she’s engaged to Nelly. While they didn’t share any details about when and how they got engaged, the news comes to the delight of fans who have been following their love story since 2003.

Yes, 2003 – as in 20 years ago! These two were together for years, before their broke up and moved on with other people. But then, as Carrie Bradshaw would say, just like that, they found a way back to each other.

“Yeah, we cool again,” he said during an interview last fall with Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost. “I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that …[was] planned. I think we’re both pretty much doing what we do.”

A big congrats to the happy couple on everything! It’s going to be one hell of a year!