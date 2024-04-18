Kanye West Named Suspect In Battery Case After Stranger Allegedly Assaults Bianca Censori

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Kanye West is officially a suspect in a Los Angeles battery case after he allegedly punched a man who assaulted his wife, Bianca Censori.

On Tuesday, Kanye and Bianca enjoyed an afternoon at Disneyland, but the day reportedly took a turn for the terrifying when she was grabbed by a random stranger.

A rep for Kanye claims that what Bianca endured was nothing less than a full-blown physical “assault.”

“The assailant didn’t merely collide into her,” the staffer told TMZ on Wednesday.

“He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses,” the rep continued.

“She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

It’s unclear if any charges have been filed against Censori’s alleged assailant.

But it seems that Kanye is being investigated for allegedly punching the man.

Kanye West to Be Questioned In Battery Case

No warrant has been issued, but police tell TMZ that they plan to contact both Kanye and Bianca in order to get their accounts of the incident.

It’s not the first time that West has been accused of assault.

In 2022, a man seeking an autograph from the rapper alleged that Kanye flipped out and attacked him for no reason.

But while Kanye’s short temper has been well documented over the years, it seems that in this most recent case, his alleged attack may have been fully justified.

Kanye and Bianca’s Controversial Romance

Very little is known about Bianca, and that appears to be by design.

She’s often spotted at events with Ye, but she seldom speaks in public and has not been interviewed since the start of her marriage.

Bianca’s family has spoken out against her relationship with Kanye, but it might be a long time before we get her thoughts on the situation.

There have been rumors that Bianca is currently pregnant with Kanye’s baby, but those reports remain unconfirmed.

There have also been some signs that the relationship is a somewhat healthy one, at least by Kanye standards.

For starters, Bianca has reportedlt received Kim Kardashian’s seal of approval, and she seems to have formed close relationships with Kim and Kanye’s kids.

Furthermore, this week’s alleged assault notwithstanding, Kanye seems to have calmed down a bit since meeting Bianca.

Although he has been feuding with Taylor Swift fans, which is usually a sign that Kanye is spiralling.

Hopefully, Bianca can talk him down before he incurs the full wrath of the Swifties.