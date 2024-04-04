Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Living Together? Their Plan To Take The Next Step Revealed

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning on living together.

Before Taylor and Travis make their summer plans a reality, they’ve been enjoying each other’s company.

Taylor had a brief hiatus from her tour, and Travis just won the Super Bowl. They earned some “us time” together.

A new report says that the two plan to begin living together in the near future. That’s a huge step that can make or break relationships.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce soon be living together?

According to a new report by Us Weekly, Taylor and Travis are discussing “living together full time.”

When and where their busy professional lives allow, of course.

This would mean dividing their time between Taylor’s New York and Los Angeles homes for much of the year. During football season, they would then dwell at Travis’ Kansas City, Missouri residence.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during a concert as part of her Eras World Tour in Sydney on February 23, 2024. (Photo Credit: DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the inside source, Taylor and Travis are currently “having so much fun and enjoying things.” Good to hear!

“So,” the insider continued, “there’s no rush” to escalate their relationship.

“She loves how down-to-earth Travis is, and it’s a very healthy relationship,” the source characterized. “Things are very serious, and they’re both thinking of the next steps.”

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs waves to fans after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Right now, Taylor and Travis are enjoying some down time

Taylor Swift’s Eras World Tour has made her a billionaire, officially. But she’s on a brief break until the tour picks back up with its European leg on May 9.

(Of course, Taylor’s new album releases April 19, so a tour hiatus is not the same as not doing any work whatsoever)

Taylor is spending this time in Los Angeles — with Travis. Reportedly, they’ll keep enjoying time together like this until late April.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images)

“They’re planning on getting away again soon,” that insider dished. The report is hinting at another secret Taylor and Travis vacation.

“They want peace and quiet,” the source desribed. “They’ve talked about Aspen and Lake Tahoe because it’s easier for them to go somewhere in the U.S. untracked.”

Additionally, a separate Us Weekly report noted that the couple plan to see Lana Del Rey and Jack Antonoff’s band, Bleachers. Both will be at Coachella, and both musicians get along well with Taylor.

Of course, Travis Kelce will follow Taylor Swift as the Eras Tour snakes through Europe

Travis has confirmed that he plans to be the ultimate groupie for Taylor’s European tour. At least, for as much as he can.

Just as Taylor became a mainstay at his sportsball games in late 2023 and jetted to Vegas to watch him win the Super Bowl, Travis wants to be there to support her, too.

Arguably, Taylor and Travis’ finances make living together less of a big deal than it would be for ordinary couples. They’ll still own their old houses, after all. But their (well, her) massive level of fame makes this a huge step. We hope that they’re both ready for it.