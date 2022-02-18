Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: Engaged!

It's a love story, baby; just say yes!

After more than five years of dating, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are officially engaged!

We'd say this is exciting news for all you Swifties out there, but really this is such a big deal that we're all Swifties today!

Rumors that Joe had popped the question began to circulate last month after he and Taylor took a romantic low-key trip to Cornwall in his native England.

Of course, Taylor is a very private person - except when it comes to her songwriting! - so details will probably be hard to come by until her next album drops.

Speaking of songwriting, one way in which Joe is different from any of Taylor's previous partners is that he's been credited as a collaborator on her work.

Using the alias William Bowery, Alwyn co-wrote several tracks on Swift's Folklore and Evermore albums.

“Joe plays piano beautifully and he’s always just playing and making things up and kinda just creating things,” Taylor shared in the recent Disney+ film, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

“I was like, ‘Hey, this could be really weird and we could hate this, [but] because we’re in quarantine and there’s nothing else going on, could we just try to write this song together?'”

Taylor went on to say that she felt Joe had made a uniquely valuable contribution to her creative process.

“I thought it sounded really good from a masculine perspective, and it seemed to be an apology,” she said.

“I’ve written so many songs from a female’s perspective of wanting a male apology that we decided to make it from a teenage boy’s perspective apologizing after he loses the love of his life because he’s been foolish.”

The gratitude continued at the 2021 Grammys, where Taylor shouted out Joe in her Album of the Year acceptance speech.

“Joe, who is the first person that I sing every single song that I write,” she told the audience, adding that she had “so much fun writing songs in quarantine” with his help.

For years, fans and the media have been clamoring for updates on the couple's love story, but both Taylor and Joe have remained tight-lipped on the topic of their relationship.

When asked about his love life while promoting new film and television projects, Alwyn has always gracefully steered the conversation back toward his acting.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things," he told British Vogue during a 2018 interview.

"I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people but I really prefer to talk about work."

Needless to say, it's not easy getting information from these two. (Or getting anything out of Jake Gyllenhaal for that matter.)

In fact, there's a good chance that we won't find out about the wedding until after Joe and Taylor have exchanged vows.

But the important thing is that those who know her best say that they've never seen Swift happier.

“Joe is always telling Taylor that she’s the most beautiful woman he’s ever met,” a source close to the situation tells Life & Style.

“Inside and out."

That's good enough for us. As much as they might prefer to glory in every juicy detail of this story book romance, for now, that'll have to be good enough for Taylor's army of adoring fans.

We're sure there will be new music with lyrics to dissect in search of hidden meanings soon enough!

Our sincere congrats go out to Taylor and Joe!