Meghan Markle Blocking Prince Harry, Prince William Reunion, Insider Claims

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Is Meghan Markle blocking the path to a reunion between Prince Harry and Prince William?

That’s the claim being made by a prominent UK journalist and royal expert, who claims that the brothers would already be in the process of burying the hatchet, were it not for Meghan’s interference.

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Kate Middleton and King Charles are both battling cancer.

Initially, there were hopes that the situation would lead William and Harry to set aside their differences and come together for the good of the family.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Now, however, it looks as though Charles’ sons will continue living separate lives.

And Richard Fitzwilliams maintains that it’s all Meghan’s fault.

Meghan Markle Is Blocking a William, Harry Reunion, Expert Claims

“The problem is it’s a very deep rift,” Fitzwilliams — one of the UK’s foremost royal journalists — tells The Sun.

Meghan and Prince Harry, Duke attend Invictus Games on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

“Meghan has the say. There’s no doubt Harry wishes to convey he is a very devoted family man and will put them above everything else, just like William.

Fitzwilliams notes that Harry will be traveling to the UK in May to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games.

But be doubts that the occasion will be used for healing deep family rifts.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage during the Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen panel during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 08, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

“Harry will be here at some point in May, and maybe before then to see King Charles,” said Fitzwilliams.

“The problem is the King and Princess of Wales have their diagnoses, and no one knows the state of what precisely William and Harry have said to each other when they spoke briefly. The rumors have been that it wasn’t an in-depth talk.

“Meghan isn’t obviously keen on visiting Britain because she is not popular here. Nor is Harry, but it’s different for him.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the “Keynote: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen,” during the SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals at the Austin Convention Center on March 8, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Fitzwilliams suspects that Meghan will not make the trip, and he predicts that she’ll use Harry’s failed police protection lawsuit as an “excuse” for staying home.

“She has the perfect excuse not to come over because Harry has lost his security case.” he says.

“If she comes there will be a huge amount of adverse publicity because of the way she has acted for the past four years.”

And now that Harry and Meghan have been evicted from Frogmore Cottage, they would be forced to arrange their own security detail as well as their own lodging.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

“Meghan has every right to come but they have been thrown out of Frogmore and for a good reason,” he says.

“Spare and the interviews around it were horrible, frankly.”

Fitzwilliams doesn’t make a very strong case that the bad blood is all Meghan’s fault — in fact, his argument underscores the fact that this family has been torn apart by numerous rifts only some of which involve the Duchess of Sussex.

But he’s almost certainly correct in his prediction that the British and American factions of the royal family will not be mending fences anytime soon.