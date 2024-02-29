Prince Harry has lost a lawsuit against the UK government in which he alleged that officials had violated his rights and endangered his family by refusing to provide an adequate security detail.

The decision to strip Harry and wife Meghan Markle of additional police protection was made by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee after the couple announced their plans to step down from their roles as working royals back in 2020.

Though Harry has returned to the UK over the past year, Meghan has not made the trip since the Queen’s funeral in September of 2022.

In May of 2023, Harry offered to ensure his family’s safety out of his own pocket by paying for police security himself, but that offer was rejected.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Prince Harry Lost His Lawsuit: What Happens Next?

According to a statement from his reps, Harry plans to appeal Wednesday’s decision.

“The Duke of Sussex hopes he will obtain justice from the Court of Appeal, and makes no further comment while the case is ongoing,” said a spokesperson.

Regardless of whether the appeal is successful, the ongoing case could wind up having a negative impact on Harry’s public image, especially following the revelation that he evoked the memory of his late mother in letters to government officials.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage at The Archewell Foundation Parentsâ€™ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age during Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Project Healthy Minds)

“The claimant asked who would be willing to put him and his family in a position of extreme vulnerability and risk,” reads a portion of the decision rendered on Wednesday.

“A position that no one was willing to put my mother in 23 years ago,” Harry wrote in a letter to cabinet secretary, Sir Mark Sedwill.

“And yet today, with greater risk, as mentioned above, with the additional layers of racism and extremism, someone is comfortable taking accountability for what could happen,” the letter continued.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex on stage during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

“I would like that person’s name who is willing to take accountability for this choice, please.”

The letter was excerpted in a Newsweek article alleging that “Harry told police they treated him worse than Diana.”

Harry has not publicly responded to the controversy over his decision to compare his situation to that of his late mother.

Harry and Meghan’s Fight For Safety and Privacy Continues

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Interestingly, the decision comes just one day after the NYPD released the results of an investigation into an incident in which Meghan and Harry were chased by paparazzi in May of 2023.

Several public figures cast doubts on Harry and Meghan’s story, but the investigation concluded that the couple were indeed subjected to unlawful harassment, and warrants have been issued for the arrest of two individuals involved in the chase.

“The Duke of Sussex will appeal today’s judgment which refuses his judicial review claim against the decision-making body RAVEC, which includes the Home Office, the Royal Household and the Met Police,” reads the statement issued by Harry’s reps.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

“The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment but for a fair and lawful application of RAVEC’s own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with RAVEC’s own written policy,” the statement continues.

We’ll have further updates on this ongoing story as new information becomes available.