Andy Cohen: Heartbroken, SO Sorry for Pushing Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theory

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Oops, Andy Cohen is now saying.

His big bad.

On the Monday presentation of his Sirius XM radio show, the Bravo executive immediately used his time on air to issue a mea culpa.

Of all the famous people who questioned what was going on with Kate Middleton for several weeks, Cohen’s voice rang among the loudest.

Andy Cohen takes part in SiriusXM’s Radio Andy Annual Holiday Hangout at SiriusXM Studios on December 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Back on March 19, when video footage of Middleton out and about with Prince William went viral, Cohen used Twitter to push a conspiracy theory by typing simply:

“That ain’t Kate.”

From what we can now gather, of course, this was Kate Middleton.

And we’ve since learned that she has been diagnosed with cancer, hence her reluctance to step into the spotlight or speak about her condition until forced to do so.

Kate Middleton announces that she is receiving a preventative course of chemotherapy for cancer on March 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“We’ve been off the air for a week,” Cohen explained on April 1.

“I just want to say, I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate. I think someone on Sky News called me a ‘numpty’ during that whole conversation, and they were right.”

He added:

“Of course, I wish I had kept my mouth shut, and we are all praying for Princess Kate and King Charles.”

In Cohen’s defense, Kensington Palace did not make it easy to understand what Middleton was going through, as a spokesperson simply said she had abdominal surgery in January.

Kate Middleton attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It wasn’t clear, though, why she receded to such an extent from the public view — and then there was the family portrait Photoshop disaster.

We’ve all been very confused for a very long time, which is why Cohen and previously Blake Lively have offered apologies in the wake of learning the truth.

That truth was finally confirmed on March 22 when Middleton released a video in which she said the following:

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful.

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Kate Middleton attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2023 in London. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

She went on back then:

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ​OK.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”

We continue to wish Middleton the very best in her recovery and hope to see her return to her Royal Duties in the very near future.

We’re rooting for her!