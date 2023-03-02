King Charles: Of Course I Booted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage! They Deserved It!

As you may have read about this week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been evicted.

No, they didn’t fail to pay rent on their home in Los Angeles.

Instead, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were told to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage in the United Kingdom, a home they haven’t actually called home for years.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)

According t0 The Sun, King Charles III plans to move his troubled brother, Prince Andrew, to the Windsor residence as soon as Markle and Harry officially pack their bags.

(The second son of Queen Elizabeth, who stepped back from public duties over his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, currently resides at the much larger Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.)

But is this really the reason the new King made such a demand of his son and daughter-in-law?

No, says some Royal Family expert named Tom Bower.

Meg and Harry smile in public. That’s probably a violation of royal protocol. (Photo via Getty)

“Harry and Meghan provoked him [King Charles] with Harry’s disgraceful book and the interviews he gave,” Bower told Page Six in a recent interview, referring, of course, to Harry’s memoir, Spare, along with his promotional appearances on 60 Minutes and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“I mean what did he expect?” Bower continued.

“Harry wanted the royal family to come on bended knee begging for forgiveness and he’s completely crossed the spectrum, he’s in the mad wilderness of deranged victimhood.”

In his book, Harry provided readers with his unfiltered take on life as a Royal Family member.

He specifically detailed ways in which his relatives and their associates tried to destroy Markle.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 03: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It remains unclear whether Markle and Harry will attend the King’s upcoming coronation.

“[The] Frogmore story shows that Harry has to have no role in the upcoming coronation and he’s not welcome,” Bower also told Page Six.

“If he and god forbid she came then they’d be the focus of attention and all the attention should be on Charles.”

The coronation is scheduled for May 6, 2023.