King Charles has appeared at his first royal event since Kate Middleton’s cancer reveal.

In early 2024, the royal firm unveiled King Charles’ stunning cancer diagnosis.

Following Kate Middleton’s own cancer reveal, the public realized that two of the most prominent members of this famous family are fighting similar battles.

Now, for the first time since the Princess of Wales went public, Charles has made a royal appearance in person.

The annual Faith Leaders Forum was King Charles’ first official public event since Kate Middleton’s cancer announcement

On Tuesday, March 26, King Charles met with alumni of the Windsor Leadership Trust at St. George’s House at Windsor Castle.

The event was The Faith Leaders’ Forum, inviting 18 guests. Though it is not longer referred to as the Three Faiths Forum, reports say that it still limits the addressed faiths to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.

Notably, those are all three Abrahamic faiths which share much in terms of history and theology. Going by U.K. demographics, the three together only account for slightly more than 50% of adherents.

The Daily Mail reports that Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Charles will join Camilla at the annual Easter Mattins Service.

This will take place at St George’s Chapel, which is also at Windsor Castle.

The palace’s statement explained Charles’ event

“The King heard about [the Windsor Leadership Trust alumni’s] involvement in The Faith Leader’s Forum,” the Royal firm’s Twitter account wrote.

The account continued: “Where they had an opportunity to openly share their experiences of leading in their communities at a time of heightened international tensions.”

While the gathering could clearly have been more inclusive and demographically representative of the United Kingdom’s diversity of faith, it’s an effort in the right direction. For all of his flaws, Charles has historically tried to be progressive.

Today, His Majesty The King was joined by Community and Faith Leaders, who are alumni of the Windsor Leadership Trust, at Buckingham Palace.



The King heard about their involvement in The Faith Leader's Forum where they had an opportunity to openly share their experiences of… pic.twitter.com/zkKwTM00pt — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 26, 2024

Officially, King Charles has not disclosed what form of cancer he has. The fact that he has not shared this, but that he did make the cancer news public, has allowed people to infer that it is serious.

In fact, a recent report alleged that Charles has pancreatic cancer and an estimated two years to live.

As the head of an influential family with over $10 billion (according to estimates) in known net worth, he has access to the best healthcare on the planet. Sometimes, however, that is not enough.

King Charles and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton have something in common

Previously, their royal duties and shared (albeit very different) love for Prince William linked Kate and Charles. Now, they are both battling cancer.

There are many instances where cancer has environmental causes. However, given that both of these individuals have been wealthy for their entire lives, this is likely a tragic coincidence.

It is unclear if Charles plans to resume royal duties more regularly, or if he was simply feeling up to it for a few days.