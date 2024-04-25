Jon Gosselin is coming out with new music!

Yes, really.

In addition to his day job and public figure status, Jon Gosselin is also a professional DJ.

He’s now part of a music duo. New songs are coming out this summer, and one single is already out (below).

Jon Gosselin attends Kickz For Kids with celebrity philanthropist Patrick Carroll at Conrad Prebys Escondido Branch – Boys & Girls Club on March 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for M. Patrick Carroll)

DJ Casper and Jon Gosselin are teaming up

Jay-Z, Akon, and Nicki Minaj are only some of the big names who have worked with DJ Casper (real name Joseph Wright) over the years.

It just so happens that he also happens to be close friends with fellow DJ Jon Gosselin.

Together, the famed DJ Casper tells The US Sun, they are working to produce “high-energy, feel-good music.”

DJ Casper performs during ITalk “Motivational Nightlife” event at Ogilvy & Mather Advertising on February 21, 2020. (Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for iTalk Events)

Their collaboration has already dropped one song, “Voicemail.” You can listen to that track below.

More will come out in the summer of 2024.

Collaborating on music like this may be a little new for the duo. But their friendship goes way back.

Jon Gosselin and DJ Casper met at a DJ convention

DJ Casper recalled to The US Sun how they met 10 years ago and have remained friends ever since. He is clearly excited about their collaboration.

“Jon and I are creating upbeat, vibe-y, high-energy, feel-good music,” he announced. That is certainly an underappreciated vibe for music.

“And,” he acknowledged, “I am not sure if the music will actually align to any particular genre as of now.”

Jon Gosselin opened up to a notorious TV quack about how his divorce cost him everything and about how his ex became twisted and warped. (Image Credit: NBC)

“A lot of the music will feel like a beach setting or something you would want to listen to on an island,” DJ Casper then characterized of his and Jon Gosselin’s collaboration.

“When I hear the first song,” he reflected, “I envision myself driving down Rodeo Drive or down South Beach in my convertible with the top down or being in the club and just wanting to turn up.”

DJ Casper then shared: “Jon’s life experiences, the stories that we share, and our mutual foundation of friendship absolutely influence the music that we are creating.”

The chill vibes sound like a good fit for Jon Gosselin’s new music

Years ago, when Jon & Kate Plus 8 first aired (and, let’s be real, first signaled the cultural decline of TLC), Jon did not seem like a good dad. He seemed like a man who was in way over his head and felt more interested in enjoying his newfound fame than as dedicating himself to parenthood.

Perhaps that public perception was unfair. Or perhaps it wasn’t. Jon is a flawed man — he just happens to be a much better parent than his evil ex-wife.

Jon’s “party boy” image lingers for many to this day. And even though his children are all adults and he has a day job, some may scoff at him producing “party boy” music.

But also? Jon is at a place in life where he’s balancing happiness with sadness. He has his lovely lady love but he also remains estranged from several of his children.

A lot of people with very different life circumstances can relate. Sometimes, you need good vibes — from TV, from friends, from music — to get through the bad times.

Jon and DJ Casper could definitely channel that into the music. Even if they don’t produce 2024’s “song of the summer,” they’ll almost certainly gain some new fans for their duo act.