Kylie Jenner Pregnant? We May Finally Have An Answer

It’s the rumor that refuses to go away.

Is Kylie Jenner pregnant with what would be an absolutely gorgeous child, considering she’s dating Dune actor Timothée Chalamet?

This question has been floating around the Internet for several weeks now.

Why?

Kylie Jenner attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 11, 2024 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Partly due to comedian Daniel Tosh, who said a short time ago on his podcast that the upcoming season finale of The Kardashians on Hulu will feature a “bombshell” announcement by Jenner.

“Kylie reveals that she’s pregnant again with Timothée’s kid,” Tosh claimed at the time, citing an anonymous grocery store employee who told Tosh that producers shut down this establishment to film the important scene.

Not exactly the most reliable source, we’d say.

To be clear, neither Jenner nor Chalamet has verified this report.

Kylie Jenner attends the Jacquemus Womenswear Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2024 collection at Maeght Foundation, in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, southern France, on January 29, 2024. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Jenner, who has two kids with ex Travis Scott, has notoriously remained quiet about her pregnancies, however.

A handful of nosy Instagram users have argued of late that Jenner’s string of recent photos aren’t actually new; and/or they’ve honed in on the areas above Kylie’s alleged baby bump.

So, what’s going on here?

Are Jenner and Chalamet, who are very much still together, expecting a son or daughter?

Kylie Jenner attends the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“Kylie is not pregnant,” numerous sources just told Us Weekly of the 26-year old.

The tabloid now does confirm that the reality star and the actor are “navigating long-distance,” though, considering Jenner lives in California with children Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2…

… while Chalamet is currently in production on A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan, which is shooting in New York City and New Jersey.

“Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together,” the insider explains.

Kylie Jenner and actor TimothÃ©e Chalamet look on during the Men’s Singles Final match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Day Fourteen of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Jenner and Chalamet were were seen packing on the PDA at Beyoncé’s birthday Renaissance concert in Los Angeles in August 2023 weeks.

As you can see in the snapshot above, they then caused quite the romantic stir when they attended New York Fashion Week and the US Open.

Where might things go from there? For two people who like the same music and share the same friends, according to Us Weekly?

“Everything is going great between them. They both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible,” a second source told this outlet in January, adding:

“Timothée is always making Kylie smile. They have a very special connection.”