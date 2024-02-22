Jon Gosselin Keeps Trashing Ex-Wife, May Actually Get a NEW Wife

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jon Gosselin sat down this week with Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight to delve into his past and his potential future.

As previously reported, the reality-star-turned-DJ has been in a serious relationship for awhile now with someone named Stephanie Lebo.

We just weren’t aware of how serious this romance was.

Until now.

Jon Gosselin at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

“I love Stephanie and I have future plans with her, but I want to be in maybe the best shape of my life,” Gosselin told ET of a potential proposal.

“She loves me for who I am, dad bod or whatever, but in my mind, you know, we all see ourselves as 25 and fit… that’s where I wanna be.”

To be clear, Gosselin uttered these words at Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center in Los Angeles, where the father of eight was in attendance because he’s undergoing ultrasound therapy for weight loss from wellness expert Dan Holtz.

“I have plans,” Gosselin added of what his future with Stephanie might look like.

“We have a house together… but I want to get this figured out, my health.”

Jon Gosselin attends MAXIM Magazine’s “Big Game Weekend” Sponsored By AQUAhydrate on January 31, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for AQUAhydrate)

Asked how his infamous ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, might respond to Jon getting married again?

To Jon bringing a quasi stepmother into the fold, at least for kids Collin and Hannah, who have been living under Jon’s roof for years now?

“Kate doesn’t care what I do,” Jon said to ET, taking yet another opportunity to trash the mother of his children:

“Kate does what Kate does. Kate only cares about Kate.”

Jon Gosselin attends a red carpet event here in 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv)

Jon went on to say that he doesn’t speak these days to Kate, which doesn’t mean he doesn’t often speak about her.

The disc jockey was awarded custody of Hannah and Collin in May 2023, saying afterward to Us Weekly:

“It’s a very freeing feeling to not have to worry about lawsuits from Kate and really opens the door for me to reach out to my other children.

“I truly hope for the best.”

Kate Gosselin speaks during the HGTV segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 12, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Getty)

Jon and Kate share twin daughters, Mady and Cara, as well as sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis.

The former spouses split way back in 2009 and then Kate didn’t show up to a custody hearing for Collin in December 2018.

In August 2021, Hannah moved in with her father and brother.

Jon has no relationship with the kids who reside with Kate — and he blames Kate for this estrangement.

“[Communicating with] the children that live with Kate is very difficult, because I don’t have an open relationship with them,” Jon whined in 2022, adding at the time:

“I think it was a poor parenting decision. It would’ve been much better if she would have been more open with them and explained things better…

“I have been alienated from those children.”