Jon Gosselin Hopes to Reconcile with Adult Kids: Kate Can’t Control Them Anymore!

Despite the ongoing conflict between Jon and Kate Gosselin, the father of eight has never given up on the idea of reconciling — with most of his children.

Hannah and Collin both made their way to him as soon as they could. But he remains estranged from the twins and from the remaining septuplets.

Now, all of the Gosselins are adults. And that means that they’re no longer quite as firmly under Kate’s thumb.

And there may be real hope that Jon can one day reconnect with the Kate-loyalists.

Jon Gosselin opened up to a notorious TV quack about how his divorce cost him everything and about how his ex became twisted and warped. (Image Credit: NBC)

As we reported at the time, Hannah and Collin Gosselin were both able to leave Kate’s clutches and live with their father in their early teens.

Hannah actually made the journey first. Then, after Jon was able to extract him from the institution to which Kate had confined him, Collin joined them.

Collin dreamt of military service and began basic training this summer after his high school graduation. Most of the Gosselin kids are off to college — and the twins, of course, headed to college years ago.

Proud dad! In June 2023, Jon Gosselin posed with Collin Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin at their high school graduation. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

According to The US Sun, an inside source spies hope on the horizon for Jon to be on speaking terms with more of his kids.

“Jon sees them in the future communicating with him,” the insider reported.

“It seems more real all the time,” the source then characterized.

In 2020, Jon Gosselin shared a whole bunch of snaps featuring kids Collin Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin. They were, at that time, newly in his custody. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

According to the insider’s reiteration: “The chances are better now than they were before.”

And it all comes down to how much direct control Kate has over their lives.

“There is alleviated pressure,” the source reasoned.

Kate Gosselin is angry in this screenshot from her erstwhile reality TV career. Anger often appears to be her default state. (Image Credit: TLC)

“Now that they’re in their adulthood,” the insider then suggested, “they are expressing themselves as individuals.”

The source then said that they are doing so “more now than they could or would have been before.

We all know that Kate does not appear to handle dissent well. Many people focus upon her unpleasant temperament when it comes to adults, and forget that she is a deeply terrible mother who has inflicted lasting harm. Just ask Collin.

Jon Gosselin arrives for WE tv celebrates the return of “Love After Lockup” on December 11, 2018. (Photo Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

Simply put, his hope is that they can spend time thinking for themselves and processing their past.

Now, Jon absolutely let down his children in multiple ways. We don’t think that he’d dispute that.

But Kate’s tyrannical parenting style (genuinely, that’s phrasing it more nicely than she deserves) could take years — and perhaps a lot of therapy — for most of the kids to overcome.

Even though Kate Gosselin does not seem to understand why, she is one of the most widely reviled reality TV personalities in history. And it is not unwarranted. (Image Credit: ABC)

It is possible that some of them will cut ties with both parents. And it is also possible that one or more will jump ship to Team Jon as life experience helps them see Kate for what she is.

What’s more likely, however, is that some — but not all — will have some level of dialogue with both parents.

No matter how toxic and terrible a bad parent is, sometimes children find it impossible to accept what they are — even in adulthood.

Collin Gosselin made some shocking allegations about his mother during a recent interview. Shocking, but not surprising. (Image Credit: Entertainment Tonight)

Truth be told, going no contact with one or both parents is hard. It’s sometimes the best choice that a person could make in their life, and it could even save someone’s life. But it’s hard.

And our society, our culture, makes it even harder.

We can only imagine the complex layers of trauma and coping mechanisms that the Gosselin kids have built up. With time, and therapy, perhaps they’ll be able to unpack what they went through and make their own choices. We wish them well.