The former reality star DJed for the world-famous film festival. And while he was there, he treated himself to some Botox.

Jon Gosselin opened up to a notorious TV quack about how his divorce cost him everything and about how his ex became twisted and warped. (Image Credit: NBC)

After performing as a DJ at Sundance, Jon Gosselin is sharing the beauty touch-ups that he underwent to look his best.

As Jon told In Touch Weekly, there are astonishingly convenient treatment centers for people who want — or hope — to look their best.

Jon was performing at Sundance as a DJ, and he sometimes feels out-of-place when mingling with other famous people.

Jon Gosselin attends WE tv celebrates the return of “Love After Lockup” with panel, “Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future,” at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv)

“I was invited to the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center pop-up inside the NFP lounge,” Jon shared.

“They were offering both CellSound, which tightens your skin and gets rid of fat,” he described.

Jon added: “They were also offering Dysport injections, which is like Botox.” Dysport is a brand name of a neuro-muscular blocker that has medical and cosmetic applications.

Jon Gosselin attends AOL’s CONNECTED Celebrates The Death Of FAKE Reality TV at Times Square on March 31, 2015. (Photo Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images for AOL)

At first, Jon Gosselin wasn’t too keen on getting needles in his face

Jon admitted that he was initially hesitant because he hates “pain.”

(We know that there’s an easy joke in there about his famous former marriage, but Kate Gosselin and her actions really aren’t funny)

“Everyone kept telling [him to not] worry” Jon shared, as he received assurances that it “doesn’t hurt.” According to the DJ and IT specialist, “they were right.”

Jon Gosselin attends WE tv celebrates the return of “Love After Lockup” with panel, “Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future,” at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WE tv)

“They did the first shot between my eyes!” the father of eight described.

“I was like, ‘This better make me beautiful!’” Jon then joked.

He admitted: “I kept looking in the mirror to see if it worked.”

Jon Gosselin and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro attend AOL’s CONNECTED Celebrates The Death Of FAKE Reality TV at Times Square on March 31, 2015. (Photo Credit: Anna Webber/Getty Images for AOL)

But Jon Gosselin used more than injectables to get ready for Sundance

He described the CellSound machine as “crazy.” The body-sculpting device was a new experience for him.

“I literally lay down for 45 minutes while they rubbed a metal device around my stomach … just the fat spots and I was done.”

Jon couldn’t argue with the results, adding: “It took 4 centimeters off. Makes you wonder if the gym is really necessary.”

Jon Gosselin arrives at WE tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present & Future event at The Paley Center for Media on December 11, 2018. (Photo Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The DJ explained that he wanted to look his “best” to perform and “better for myself, my girlfriend Stephanie, and for my DJ Career.” Jon Gosselin and girlfriend Stephanie Lebo went public last year.

“I’m 46 years old. Most DJs are a lot younger than me,” he acknowledged. “Now that I know there are ways to look and feel better, I’m going to keep it up.”

Jon described the party itself as a “rager.” Describing the audience: “People went wild and danced the entire time.” Sounds like a great night!