Victoria Beckham reportedly really, really wants to become a grandma.
And she’s looking to gorgeous son and daughter-in-law Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham to award that status.
It’s possible that enough of Victoria Beckham’s friends are in their grandma era that she’s experiencing some FOMO.
Word is that she’s starting to drop “hints” to her daughter-in-law that she’d like to become a grandmother sooner rather than later.
Believe it or not, Victoria Beckham is 50
Victoria Beckham is 50 years old. Her husband, David Beckham, is 48.
At this age, some people remain childfree. It’s not an unusual age at which to have high school students.
The Beckhams are the parents to three sons and a daughter: Brooklyn (born 1999), Romeo (born 2002), Cruz (born 2005), and Harper (born 2011). Through Brooklyn’s marriage, they have a daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham (born 1995).
Victoria Beckham is reportedly getting on Nicola Peltz Beckham’s nerves
A new report by Life & Style claims that Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn and Nicola to make her a grandma — sooner rather than later.
“Victoria just turned 50 and she’s ready for the next stage in her life — to be a doting grandma,” the insider described.
“She’s been bugging Nic about making babies,” the source reported. “And she’s constantly dropping little hints.”
Are Brooklyn and Nicola ready to become parents?
Two years into their marriage, Nicola is 29 years old. Brooklyn is 25.
100 years earlier, these would be normal ages at which to be parents. In 2024, they’d be arguably young to become parents — though, for most of their age group, there are financial reasons to postpone parenthood. That is not an issue for either scion of extreme wealth.
“She admits she does eventually want kids — some biological, some adopted,” the insider reported. “But says she’s not ready. At this point, the ball is in her court!”
Nicola does want kids — one day
In a February issue of Nylon, Nicola Peltz Beckham did not sound too far off from Victoria Beckham’s reported grandma goals.
“I love that he really wants to be a dad,” Nicola gushed about Brooklyn. She confirmed that she would like a large family — being the youngest of eight siblings herself.
But she still has career goals to pursue. And a little life experience and maturity never hurt anyone when it comes to being the best parent that they can be.