Victoria Beckham reportedly really, really wants to become a grandma.

And she’s looking to gorgeous son and daughter-in-law Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham to award that status.

It’s possible that enough of Victoria Beckham’s friends are in their grandma era that she’s experiencing some FOMO.

Word is that she’s starting to drop “hints” to her daughter-in-law that she’d like to become a grandmother sooner rather than later.

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham arrive for the premiere of the movie “Lola” at the Bruin Theatre, in Los Angeles, California on February 3, 2024. (Photo Credit: LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Believe it or not, Victoria Beckham is 50

Victoria Beckham is 50 years old. Her husband, David Beckham, is 48.

At this age, some people remain childfree. It’s not an unusual age at which to have high school students.

The Beckhams are the parents to three sons and a daughter: Brooklyn (born 1999), Romeo (born 2002), Cruz (born 2005), and Harper (born 2011). Through Brooklyn’s marriage, they have a daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz Beckham (born 1995).

Brooklyn Beckham and wife US actress Nicola Peltz pose ahead of the presentation of creations by Mugler for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on March 3, 2024. (Photo Credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

Victoria Beckham is reportedly getting on Nicola Peltz Beckham’s nerves

A new report by Life & Style claims that Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn and Nicola to make her a grandma — sooner rather than later.

“Victoria just turned 50 and she’s ready for the next stage in her life — to be a doting grandma,” the insider described.

“She’s been bugging Nic about making babies,” the source reported. “And she’s constantly dropping little hints.”

Victoria Beckham attends the “Le Chouchou” Jacquemus’ Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Are Brooklyn and Nicola ready to become parents?

Two years into their marriage, Nicola is 29 years old. Brooklyn is 25.

100 years earlier, these would be normal ages at which to be parents. In 2024, they’d be arguably young to become parents — though, for most of their age group, there are financial reasons to postpone parenthood. That is not an issue for either scion of extreme wealth.

“She admits she does eventually want kids — some biological, some adopted,” the insider reported. “But says she’s not ready. At this point, the ball is in her court!”

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham look on prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium on July 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Nicola does want kids — one day

In a February issue of Nylon, Nicola Peltz Beckham did not sound too far off from Victoria Beckham’s reported grandma goals.

“I love that he really wants to be a dad,” Nicola gushed about Brooklyn. She confirmed that she would like a large family — being the youngest of eight siblings herself.

But she still has career goals to pursue. And a little life experience and maturity never hurt anyone when it comes to being the best parent that they can be.