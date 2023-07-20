Collin Gosselin: My Mom Sent Me Away to Hide Her Abuse!

Collin Gosselin has finally come right out with it.

As previously explained, the 19-year old is featured in the VICE documentary Dark Side of the 2000s series, delving into detail on the program all the challenges he faced as a younger child.

Most notably, Collin talks at length about how mother Kate Gosselin sent him away in 2016 to Fairmont Behavioral Health Institute in Pennsylvania.

The mother of eight only cited her son’s “special needs” at the time. She never said anything further on the topic.

Collin Gosselin sits down here for an interview with VICE TV. (Instagram)

Collin is saying a lot right now, however.

First, as part of his interview for this documentary, Collin said that his mom took her anger out on him back in the day.

On Wednesday’s episode of the show, meanwhile, the teenager was even more direct in his extremely troubling criticism of his mother.

“I was starting to tell my teachers that my mother was — wait, real quick. Can I use the word ‘abusive’ or are they not allowed to use that on air?” Collin started to say during his sit-down.

Collin Gosselin posted this photo on his personal Instagram page in the summer of 2023. (Instagram)

When a producer asked whether Collin was “trying to say your mother was abusive to you,” Collin replied in the affirmative.

“Well, yeah. That’s kind of the reason why she sent me away,” he alleged.

“I was starting to tell people what was going on at home, and she caught wind of that and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn’t be able to get the secrets out.”

YIKES, huh?

Collin Gosselin made some shocking allegations about his mother during a recent interview. (Entertainment Tonight)

In September 2020, The Daily Mail obtained legal documents related to Jon Gosselin filing at the time for custody of Collin.

Within these papers, certified traumatologist and counselor reportedly concluded upon completing an investigation that the teenager was suffering from trauma and chronic PTSD.

In a stunning and disturbing report by Collin’s then-therapist, Gosselin told this professional that his mom treated him differently than his other seven siblings… removing him from play periods with his brothers and sisters, for example, and frequently making him sleep in a closet or the basement away from his loved ones.

Collin supposedly told his therapist that when he acted out, he would be subjected to strange and outlandish punishments by his mother — including having to be zip-tied to a chair.

Kate Gosselin no longer speaks to son Collin. It’s very sad. (TLC)

In 2017, Collin wrote a letter to his dad, begging Jon to free him from the aforementioned facility.

Jon recently said he spent over $1 million to do so.

“Being in an institution, it took a toll on me mentally,” Collin told VICE producers.

“It was a really, really dark place. All I had was myself. I didn’t have anybody else. I had no support system. It was scary. I was confused, I was lost.”

Jon Gosselin poses here with two of his kids, son Collin and daughter Hannah, on New Year’s Eve. (Instagram)

Kate and Jon share twins Mady and Cara; along with sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel.

Hannah and Collin live with their father and barely talk to their mom… while Jon has talked to the other six kids in many years.

Collin holds his mother responsible for driving “a social barrier between” him and his siblings.

“She told them the story one way, and obviously, I see the story a different way,” he explained on air.

“I didn’t know who my mom was before TV, but I think she was a different person.

“I think she has a good heart and she had good intentions, but TV and fame and money changes people.”