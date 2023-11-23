Jon Gosselin is celebrating his latest legal victory.

By allegedly rubbing it in the face of his ex-wife.

As previously reported, Kate Gosselin was rejected this week in her attempt to recover $132,000 in back child support payments.

Sources had indicated that the mother of eight believed she was entitled to this money (from former spouse Jon) as a result of it having been withheld way back in 2012.

Kate Gosselin arrives at the Zappos.com Rock ‘n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon on December 2, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Rock )

A judge did not see things the same way, however.

In response, In Touch Weekly claims Jon has a message for Kate.

“It was difficult enough for Jon to watch Kate have the children film during most of their childhood, only to dip into their hard earned money to spend on herself,” an insider told this tabloid a couple days ago, alluding to an earlier claim that Kate Gosselin borrowed $100,000 from her kids’ trust fund because she was hard up for cash.

Kate denied this claim at the time.

Kate Gosselin speaks during the HGTV segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 12, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Getty)

“At this point Jon just hopes Kate realizes the kids are all grown up and it’s time to earn her own money,” the In Touch source added.

“Hopefully Kate will get a job and earn a living as Jon has been doing for years.”

Jon Gosselin has been working as a DJ for awhile now.

Kate, for her part, has a nursing degree — and yet has continued to try and find success on reality television.

She reportedly earned $250,000 per episode of Jon and Kate Plus Eight.

But series went off the air in July 2017, however, and the reality star has made little to no effort to make any money away from the camera ever since.

As just mentioned, Gosselin returned to television this year for the first time since 2019 this year in order to appear on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

She was then eliminated on the very first episode, likely costing her the usual paycheck(s) cast members receive for each week they advance.

Kate Gosselin of the reality TV show Kate Plus 8 visits “Extra” at The Levi’s Store Times Square on June 11, 2019 in New York City. (Getty)

“She’s fallen quite a ways from being one of the country’s top reality stars,” In Touch wrote in the past.

“Kate is currently living a very quiet and boring life in North Carolina. She doesn’t date and has very few friends – actually, her best friends are pretty much her kids.”

Those kids are all either in college at this point or have already graduated from college.

Gosselin appears to be alone, and she’s supposedly struggling.

Kate Gosselin is in tears on the show Special Forces: Worldâ€™s Toughest Test. (FOX)

“It is very clear that Kate has no interest in living a normal life and having a real job,” The Sun has reported.

She may need to make a change at some point, soon, though.

How come?

“She’s desperate at this point,” The Sun adds of Kate’s financial situation.