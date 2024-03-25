Kate Middleton and Prince William have a message for their fans.

On Saturday, one day after Middleton revealed the truth behind her recent disappearance from the spotlight — the mother of three learned in January that she has cancer — she and her husband issued a new statement through Kensington Palace.

“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” it reads.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

William and Kate’s Message To The People

“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

Middleton underwent abdominal surgery on January 16.

She vanished almost entirely from the spotlight afterward… released a photo on March 10 that she admitted had been edited and therefore helped to launch conspiracy theories galore about her condition… and then released a video on March 22 that explained everything.

In very sad and unfortunate fashion.

Kate Middleton announces that she is receiving a preventative course of chemotherapy for cancer on March 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful,” Kate said in a video.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

King Charles and Kate Middleton visit the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC) in Loughborough, central England on February 11, 2020. (Photo by Richard Pohle / POOL / AFP)

Will Kate Return To Royal Duties For Easter?

We also learned over the weekend that Kate Middleton, Prince William and their kids will NOT be attending Easter Sunday church with the Royal Family this year.

We won’t get a glimpse at them at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle this year for holiday, which falls on March 31.

In April 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales brought children George, Charlotte and Prince Louis to the service for the first time.

For the special occasion, the family coordinated in blue outfits, a color choice that was mirrored by King Charles and Queen Camilla for the church visit.

Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. ((Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images))

Back in January, the Palace said that Middleton would not resume any official duties until after Easter.

But that was before Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world (for the record, King Charles also has cancer)… we can’t say for certain now just when we’ll see Kate again or in what capacity.

“[I am] so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,” King Charles very recentlysaid about his fellow cancer patient.

The statement also said the king — who received treatment in the same hospital as Princess Kate — has “remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” adding that he and the Queen Consort “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton In Her Own Words

We’ll give the final words here to Middleton, courtesy of her candid video on Friday:

William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ​okay.

As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits