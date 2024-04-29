Steve Harvey’s Kids: Meet the Comic’s 7 Adult Children

In addition to his roles as a beloved comedian and game show host, Steve Harvey is a father to seven kids.

Steve credits his successful career to his family and says that his children are his primary motivation for continuing to work hard.

“Family is my reason why,” he once told People magazine. “I work to leave a legacy and hopefully [make] the world a better place for them.”

Wynton Harvey, Karli Harvey, Morgan Harvey, Marjorie Harvey, comedian Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Brandi Harvey and Jason Harvey attend the 2nd annual Steve Harvey Foundation Gala at Cipriani, Wall Street on April 4, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Steve Harvey Foundation)

Steve has been married three times, but according to his current wife, there’s nothing but harmony in his blended family.

“When you’re dealing with a blended family, everyone is coming from a place of broken,” Marjorie Harvey told People in 2016 while explaining Steve’s decision to adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

“We knew this was right. Now we’re Mom and Dad to everybody.”

Steve Harvey attends the second preseason NBA game between Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks at Etihad Arena on October 08, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Steve Harvey’s Kids: Who Are They?

Steve’s eldest kids, twin girls, Brandi and Karli, 40, and son Broderick Harvey Jr., 31, are from his first marriage.

(Yeah, that’s right. You probably didn’t know that Steve’s real first name is Broderick!)

Steve was working as an insurance salesman when he first became a dad. After winning money in a standup competition, he decided to quit his job in order to focus on comedy.

Steve Harvey speaks at the State Farm Color Full Lives Art Gallery during the 2016 State Farm Neighborhood Awards at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on July 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Nu-Opp, Inc)

“Years later, they said to me, ‘Dad, we didn’t understand why you left us, but we know now you had to go,'” Steve once told People.

“‘You didn’t just belong to us. You belonged to the world.’ That was emotional for me.”

Steve’s fourth child, Wynton Brycelon Ali Harvey, 26, was a product of his marriage to his second wife, Mary Shackelford.

Steve and Mary divorced in 2005 after nine years of marriage.

Jason Harvey, Amanda Harvey, Broderick Harvey Jr., Brandi Harvey, Marjorie Harvey, Steve Harvey, Lori Harvey, Karli Harvey, Wynton Harvey, Morgan Hawthorne, and Kareem Hawthorne attend the 2014 Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Gala presented by Coca-Cola at the Hilton Chicago on May 3, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The Harvey Family Grows Larger

In 2007, Steve married Marjorie Harvey and adopted her three children, Morgan Hawthorne, 38, Jason Harvey, 31, and Lori Harvey, 27.

Lori has launched a successful career as a model and influencer.

In addition to walking the runway for such esteemed fashion labels as Dolce & Gabbana and Burberry, she’s built a massive fan base on social media, with more than 5 million followers on Instagram alone.

Lori Harvey attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

But while Lori is the child who’s most clearly following in her father’s footsteps, we’re sure that Steve is equally proud of all of his kids.

Over the years, the Harveys have gained a reputation as a happy, close-knit clan.

And the road to this life began when Steve quit his job in order to try and build a better life for his family.

That’s one gamble that’s paid off big time!