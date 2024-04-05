Hailey Bieber Pregnant? Not When She & Justin Can’t Agree on Having Kids!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

UPDATE: We now know that Hailey is pregnant with her first child! Congrats to the happy couple!

Are Justin and Hailey Bieber arguing about when to have kids?

The intense divorce rumors about Justin and Hailey Bieber have never been stronger than in early 2024.

Even their own family members have made it public that the couple is facing some sort of “crisis.”

A new report sheds light on the details. When is the right time for the Bieber family to expand?

Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Bieber marriage speculation kicked off with a prayer

In late February, Hailey Bieber’s weirdo dad Stephen Baldwin asked fans to pray for the Biebers. Specifically, he reshared the post of a pastor who says that he and Hailey’s mom both pray for Hailey and Justin.

“Christians, please when you think of Justin and Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them,” the message began.

The post added: “Regardless of the material things or the accolades, they often face spiritual warfare that… seeks to shipwreck their faith, marriage, and life in general.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

What’s interesting is that the pastor — and, one can only assume, both of Hailey’s parents — isn’t just talking about praying for someone while they’re sick.

According to Pastor Victor Marx, Hailey and Justin have been targeted by forces that are hostile to their faith.

The implication is that Hailey and The Biebs are the targets of spiritual warfare. Presumably by their religion’s literal actual devil.

Notably, and despite reports that Hailey resented her father’s post, Hailey and Justin rolled up to a church in their hideous cybertruck. This was, notably, in the middle of the week. Fans assume that Hailey and Justin agree that they’re in a crisis, but just wanted to keep it private.

Stephen Baldwin, Actor, attends National Geographic’s premiere screening of AMERICA INSIDE OUT WITH KATIE COURIC on April 9, 2018 in New York. (Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for National Geographic)

What are the problems for Justin and Hailey Bieber?

According to a report by Life & Style, Hailey and Justin Bieber have been fighting over whether to have kids.

Part of it is apparently a very normal dispute over when is the right time to grow their family. Justin just turned 30, while Hailey is only 27.

Additionally, it sounds like Hailey has concerns over Justin’s mental health. Which is generally never a good time to bring a baby into the picture.

Hailey Bieber attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Their marriage isn’t in a good place and they know it,” the insider dishes on the Biebers.

“Loved ones are telling them things will get better,” the source adds, “but Hailey and Justin aren’t convinced.”

It’s possible that their relatives are right. But certainly Justin and Hailey should making things better before they have kids, rather than hope that becoming parents magically fixes things.

Hailey Baldwin attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2023. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Why the sudden push for Bieber babies?

Apparently, Justin Bieber turning 30 had his biological clock (an expression; it is not a real thing) in overdrive with a desire to have kids.

“Justin’s been begging Hailey to make him a dad,” the insider claims.

According to the source, “It’s what he’s wanted for so long.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 2022 MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium on November 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Allegedly, Justin believes that Hailey has broken what he felt was a promise about their timeline to becoming parents.

“Hailey isn’t ready, there are still things she wants to do, and it’s frustrating for Justin,” the insider reports. “He wants to be a young dad.”

Notably, Hailey was in her early twenties when she and Justin married. Now, it likely still feels too soon. There are also other issues, including her and Justin’s health issues.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (GETTY)

Hailey Bieber is not going to be happy about these reports

In early March, Hailey Bieber claimed that rumors about her marriage were untrue. She didn’t get too specific … and falsely implied that all “blind items” are fabricated.

Obviously, we don’t know with certainty whether Hailey and Justin Bieber are arguing about kids. Sources can be wrong, no matter how close they are to a couple. It’s possible that daddy dearest’s call to prayer was over a religious crisis or health woes or infidelity.

Hailey doesn’t like rumors and reports. That’s fair! But as a public figure married to an even more famous public figure, unfortunately, the only way for her to reduce these whispers is to directly tell fans what’s going on.