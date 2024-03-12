Why Ariana Grande’s Accused of ‘Ruining’ Hailey Bieber and …

Did Ariana Grande just sabotage Hailey Bieber at the worst time for her marriage?

With the release of Ariana Grande’s new music, fans are speculating that Dalton Gomez cheated on her during their erstwhile marriage.

This is where Ari’s complex love life seems to bleed into the reportedly troubled marriage of Hailey and Justin Bieber.

As a result, fans are quipping that Ariana has ruined the Bieber marriage — albeit unintentionally. And this isn’t your classic homewrecking story.

Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

It starts with the new Ariana Grande song, ‘Eternal Sunshine’

In “Eternal Sunshine,” Ariana Grande spins a tale of cheating.

The lyrics take listeners on a journey of betrayal, of a man hooking up with another woman on the singer’s own bed. But it also has a happy ending, as the singer moves on and finds happiness.

Sometimes, lyrics are just lyrics and are not autobiographical. But Ariana has to know that her fans will connect the dots, and it’s not unreasonable to assume that this song is personal to her.

Before this song, many people had assumed that Ariana and her Wicked costar, Ethan Slater, had cheated on their respective spouses — and that this was what had ended their marriage.

The timeline has never supported that theory. Not as far as we know. And reports on Ariana Grande’s divorce had offered a more mundane answer: incompatible lifestyles.

Previously, the only indications that Dalton had allegedly cheating on Ariana came from “blind item” reports — anonymous claims, often the kind that do not name the celebrities in question. And that’s where this gets awkward for Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

This is not the best time for Hailey Bieber

In the first days of March, Hailey condemned “lies” that fans have been spreading on TikTok and beyond. She specified “blind items” as she tried to shut down speculation about her marriage.

“Just FYI the constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air,” Hailey wrote. Poetically, she quipped that these stories “Come from the land of delusion.”

Hailey snidely concluded her Instagram Story post: “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false… sorry to spoil it.”

Taking to her Instagram Story late on Tuesday, March 5, Hailey Bieber lashed out at rumors about her marriage. (Image Credit: Instagram)

A somewhat snarky group of Hailey Bieber commentators on Reddit have pointed out how Ariana has seemingly confirmed the blind items about her divorce. Which is not great timing for Hailey’s public denial.

“Ariana ruining relationships by accident,” quipped the post’s OP. “Hailey said blind items are 100% fake. But the blinds all knew about Dalton using and cheating on Ariana. And Ariana confirmed that with her new album. Talk about inconvenient timing huh Hailey?”

Another redditor chimed in to agree, commenting: “It also doesn’t make sense how every single blind item can be fake.”

Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Sorry Hailey Bieber: some blind items are provably real … eventually

Perhaps Hailey Bieber is right, and every single blind item about her isn’t true. For that matter, maybe the ones about Ariana and Dalton weren’t true, and her lyrics were just telling a story.

But some blind items are indisputably true. They just came out months or years before the truth did.

One example? Stories of a sex creep comedian (with a description that could only have been Louis C.K.) circulated years before #MeToo. Louis C.K. admitted that his accusers were telling the truth in 2017.

Hailey Bieber attends 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

It’s probably a stretch to say that Ariana Grande is “ruining” Hailey and Justin Bieber’s relationship. Whatever alleged issues have her parents openly praying for their marriage are not Ari’s doing.

However, Hailey can’t be enjoying any reminder that rumors — blind items or otherwise — can turn out to be very true.

Ariana Grande isn’t at fault for what Hailey Bieber is going through. It sounds more like they’ve just both dealt with relationship issues and unfortunate public images for a while, now.