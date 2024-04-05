Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher Split After 13 Year Marriage

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have split after almost two decades as a couple.

Coming off the scathing accusations made by Rebel Wilson, Sacha Baron Cohen finds himself with a tarnished reputation and on his own.

Though an intensely private couple, the pair took to social media to make the announcement official on April 5.

The reason? As mysterious as their marriage!

The formerly happy couple attend the 71st Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 02, 2019 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images))

Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher Split After Almost 14 Years Of Marriage

We don’t know much, but here’s what we can tell you.

Shortly after reports leaked about the split, Sacha took to his Instagram to confirm the news.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” he wrote in his Instagram stories over a photo of him and Isla in tennis gear. He continued:

“In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children.”

He ended the post with a plea for everyone to mind their own business. “We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Isla followed suit, posting the same photo and caption on her own Instagram Stories. Prior to this, neither had posted a photo of the other on their feed since February 2023.

According to the P6 sources, Sacha and Isla have indeed separated for almost a year, with Sacha having met with celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser late last year.

However, the couple has not yet officially filed for divorce.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher attend The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA))

A Scandalous Time For Sacha

The couple first met back in 2001, and were married just about 14 years ago. They have two daughters, Olive, 15, and Elula, 13, alongside their 8-year-old son, Montgomery.

The news of his split from Isla comes on the heels of a battle royale with Rebel Wilson, who dubbed him a “massive a**hole” after working with him on The Brothers Grimsby in 2016 in her new memoir.

In fact, she devoted a whole chapter of the book to their encounter, claiming that he humiliated her and asked her to perform a lewd act on him, then tried to “threaten” her before her book came out.

He denied the claims fiercely, but the accusations are still out there now.