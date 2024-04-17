Mama June Shannon Begins Ozempic Treatments After Recent Weight Gain

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Mama June Shannon is hopping aboard the Ozempic train.

Mama June: Family Crisis has more than earned its title. Between June’s downward spiral, the tragic passing of Anna Cardwell, and the recent tensions between June and Alana, this is a family in turmoil.

But there was a time when this was Mama June: From Not to Hot. It was a makeover show, documenting June’s surgical weight loss.

June has since regained more than 100 pounds. And now she’s trying something new, inviting followers to join her on her “semaglutide journey.”

On an April 2024 episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, June Shannon speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Mama June Shannon is using Ozempic or Wegovy

The WEtv star took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 16 to share a video in which she received a semaglutide dose.

Ozempic and Wegovy are the brand names for semaglutide injections. This diabetes medicine has, in recent years, taken on the controversial use of luxury weight loss.

“Come along with me as I go through this journey,” June invited in her Instagram caption alongside the video.

On April 16, 2024, Mama June Shannon shared an Instagram post about taking semaglutide diabetes medications for weight loss. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I know a lot of y’all are on similar journeys,” June suggested. Some of her followers hope to receive insights into weight loss methods based upon June’s experiences. “So let’s do it together.”

She wrote: “Tell me what your experiences are pros and cons and everything.”

June told her followers: “I will be updating every week how things are going as I know I’m not the only person that has struggled since having a bariatric surgery.”

June Shannon talks to the camera here and discussed her dramatic weight loss in this photo from her reality show. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Mama June’s weight loss journey has had its ups and downs, and began many years before she turned to this polarizing medication for answers. In 2015, she weighed about 550 pounds.

As Mama June: From Not to Hot documented for WEtv viewers, June underwent gastric sleeve surgery. This invasive procedure physically restricted the size of her stomach, forcing her into a dramatic caloric deficit.

June dropped to 311 pounds. Over time, she dropped all of the way to 130 pounds. Diet and exercise continued to play a role … which is how June’s worsening health, her drug-fueled downward spiral, and her body’s natural attempt to store energy eventually led to her regaining a lot of weight.

On Mama June: Family Crisis, the titular June Shannon speaks to the confessional camera. (Image Credit: WEtv)

Mama June has regained a portion of her weight

According to June, Anna Cardwell’s cancer battle and deterioration was a major stresser that contributed to her weight gain.

June described regaining 130 pounds. That is a lot of weight on her very short frame, and she aimed to change that. When traditional weight loss methods did not work, she turned to semaglutide injections.

To her credit, June doesn’t seem to be trying to push this controversial medication on everyone. She is recommending the doctor who’s filling her prescriptions, however.

Use of semaglutides like Ozempic is extremely controversial, in part because of unknown long-term effects on non-diabetes patients. Primarily, however, it’s because the use for luxury weight loss has led to documented shortages of this medication for those who actually need it.

At the same time, we can be grateful that the stress and grief if the past year have not led to Mama June backsliding in other ways. Better Ozempic than another expensive drug-fueled crisis.

Everyone deserves to have the body that they desire. That’s not always feasible in practice, however. Only time will tell if June will meet her body goals.