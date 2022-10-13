Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt: I'm Selling Our Winery Because You're an Abusive Alcoholic!

It’s been over six years since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, but the messy split between the A-listers continues to make headlines.

That’s largely because of new revelations about Pitt’s abusive behavior toward the end of the marriage.

We knew from the start that Jolie left the relationship in response to an altercation aboard a private jet that involved the couple’s children.

But it was only in recent weeks that the public became aware of the full extent of Pitt’s allegedly abusive behavior.

And ironically, the information came to light because of a lawsuit that Pitt filed against Jolie.

During their marriage, Pitt and Jolie jointly purchased the Chateau Miraval winery in France

Earlier this year, Pitt filed suit against Jolie, alleging that she attempted to sell her half of the winery without his knowledge.

Now, an email regarding the winery that Jolie sent to Pitt in January of 2021 has gone viral after being shared on TikTok.

User @magshrts1 has since deleted the post in which the email was presented in slide form, but not before it was viewed millions of times.

The account noted that Jolie “used his full name to sign to him and signed off using her nickname.”

Jolie began by explaining that she was “putting this in writing so not to get emotional,” adding the decision came “with a heavy heart.”

“It is the place we brought the twins home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother’s memory,” she wrote of the winery.

“A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old,” Jolie continued.

“It is also the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family — and a business that is centered around alcohol.”

That last part seems to be a reference to Pitt’s alcoholism.

The actor is sober now, but he was reportedly under the influence at the time of the now-infamous plane incident.

Also made public this week were filings from Jolie’s Jane Doe lawsuit against the FBI in which she unsuccessfully sought documents regarding the agency’s decision not to investigate her allegations against Pitt.

Jolie’s lawyers explained that their goal was “to ensure that her children receive qualified [redacted] care and [redacted] counseling to address the harm suffered [redacted].

“Information withheld by DOJ and the FBI contains evidence of harm,” they alleged.

“The persistent denial of that information to Jolie [redacted] a victim of the assault herself — has hampered, and continues to hamper, her efforts to obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention and has further harmed the children in the family law system.”

The attorneys went on to explain that Jolie “endeavored to obtain the withheld records without exposing to the public the details of the abusive incident and the ongoing effects on her children’s health and wellbeing.”

“Her position is that a crime victim or protective parent of a victimized child should be able to obtain unredacted agency records and corroborating evidence for purposes of [redacted] care, other medical care, and legal protection,” they wrote.

Pitt has yet to respoind to this week’s allegations.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.