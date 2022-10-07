Brad Pitt Responds to Angelina Jolie Allegations: I Did NOT Choke My Kids!

Back in 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt following an incident aboard a private jet involving in the couple’s children.

At the time, details were scarce, and years later, it looked as though we might never find out exactly what happened.

Now, however, both sides are speaking out about the incident like never before thanks to an increasingly messy lawsuit.

Brad sued Angelina alleging that she sold her stake in a winery they owned without his consent.

In her latest filing, Jolie alleged that Pitt choked their son during a drunken meltdown aboard the plane.

The actress claims that she was injured while attempting to stop Pitt from attacking her kids, adding that Brad angrily dumped beer and wine over the entire family.

Now, Pitt has responded to the allegations via a statement issued by his attorney, Anne Kiley.

“Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one—unlike the other side—but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” Kiley wrote in response to the accusations from Jolie’s side.

“He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.

“Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions,” Kiley continued.

“Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.”

According to Jolie, the altercation aboard the plane began when Pitt accused her of being “too deferential” toward their children.

“When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,” Jolie’s filing read.

“To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other.”

Jolie alleges that Pitt screamed at her and “pushed her down yet again” after the plane landed.

The actress filed for divorce just days later.

The cross-complaint filed by her attorneys this week explains that she put her business affairs — including the disputed winery — in the hands of her management team so that she wouldn’t have to deal directly with Pitt.

“Coming on top of the traumatic breakup of their family and the years spent trying to heal their family—during which time she never spoke publicly about the events that led to their separation—Jolie could not take any more abuse,” the cross complaint read.

“In an effort to preserve her own mental health and well-being, Jolie decided to turn over the negotiations to her designated representatives and let them decide how best to finalize any sale.”

It’s unclear if Jolie and Pitt will end up in court over this matter, but either way, the damage to Pitt’s career and reputation could be profound.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.