Kylie Jenner Balks at Timothee Chalamet Breakup Questions: Can We Talk About My Business …

Kylie Jenner really doesn’t want to talk about Timothee Chalamet in interviews.

But perhaps she’s saying more than she meant to.

In late 2023, rumors went so far as to suggest that Kylie was pregnant by Timmy. Only months later, the all-too-private power couple came under siege by breakup rumors.

Kylie would rather discuss just about anything else.

Kylie Jenner attends the Jacquemus Womenswear Ready-to-wear Spring-Summer 2024 collection at Maeght Foundation, in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, southern France, on January 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

In a recent Kylie Jenner interview, she dodged questions about Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner’s recent fashion looks have been pretty distinct from former fits. Part of that could be age and maturity, as she’s a 26-year-old makeup tycoon mother of two.

Naturally, during her Thursday, March 7 New York Times profile, the mega-influencer faced questions about whether Timmy had influenced her toned down, tasteful sense of style.

“I don’t know how I feel about that,” Kylie expressed while reportedly fidgeting. “I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

Kylie Jenner and TimothÃ©e Chalamet attend the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards in 2023. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)

That response fit the trend of Kylie’s answers. Fans have speculated on social media that Kylie’s shorter nails and less over-the-top makeup style have been signs of Timothee’s influence.

According to Kylie as she spoke in the interview, however, she has ignored and avoided any speculation about her private life.

Why? Because when she looks for feedback online, it’s about her businesses. That can be both a wise and an unwise move (but as we’ve noted in the past, at a certain level of fame, telling trolls apart from earnest fans can become impossible).

Kylie Jenner attends the Valentino Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

There’s no question that Kylie Jenner’s sense of style has radically evolved over the years.

Over a decade ago, Kylie was wearing bright wigs, impractical and over-the-top shoes. This was at the beginning of her profound social media presence that has since made her extraordinarily wealthy.

It’s understandable that fans would speculate about why Kylie has ditched some of her former looks.

We here at THG might humbly put forward that she’s now a grown woman, and that Kylie’s 2013 looks embodied not only some of the styles of the time, but the tastes of a teenage girl. She was in high school.

Of course, Kylie’s fashion sense when she was a teen also had the influence of the man whom she was dating at the time. Infamously, Kylie dated the rapper, Tyga, despite their genuinely icky age gap.

Tyga speaks openly of his foot fetish. And many believe that his interest in seeing Kylie’s toes explain why she wore such sparkly polish and wore so many open-toed and even transparent shoes.

That relationship ran its course. Kylie moved on more than once, having two children with Travis Scott. And then, in 2023, her entanglement with Timothee began.

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the “Dune 2” Premiere at Le Grand Rex on February 12, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Have Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet broken up?

Breakup rumors have followed Kylie and Timothee for some time.

In early March of 2024, Kylie’s morning routine TikTok fanned the flames of split rumors … rumors that she did not choose to address in the interview.

It wasn’t so long ago that Timothee was forgetting entire Beyonce concerts because Kylie had him so dickmatized. But in terms of public sightings, they haven’t been out and about together since the January Golden Globes.

Kylie Jenner attends the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2024. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

It’s possible that they’ve split. Relationships end, after all.

But it’s also possible that they’re aiming for more privacy.

For that matter, they’re both busy adults. Kylie has her business empire, and Timmy’s been doing premieres and promotions for Dune Part 2.