Christine Brown Mourns Garrison Brown, Will Miss Sister Wives Star ‘Forever’

Christine Brown has issued her first statement since the shocking death of an extended family member.

Earlier this week, as previously reported, Garrison Brown killed himself at the age of 25.

According to Flagstaff, Arizona police, the Sister Wives star was found by his own brother on March 25… after having shot himself in the head.

It’s simply horrible.

Christine Brown looks downtrodden and disturbed on Sister Wives. (TLC)

On Thursday, Christine shared a heartfelt Instagram post that remembered the late son of Janelle and Kody Brown as a lovely individual and a great sibling to her daughter, Truely.

“Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely’s need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed,” Christine wrote alongside a clip of the flowerbed’s building process.

“We’ll miss him forever.”

The mother of six added the hashtags: “#gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem.”

Two days earlier, Janelle confirmed her son’s sudden death, writing in message also shared by her former spiritual spouse:

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown.

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away.

“We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison Brown is pictured here on an episode of Sister Wives. (TLC)

From what we’ve heard, Sister Wives Season 19 will still air on TLC — despite this tragedy.

Sources have indicated that Garrison’s death will be a major storyline on episodes that will air in either late 2024 or early 2025.

Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II of the Flagstaff Police Department, meanwhile, said in the wake of Garrison’s passing:

“On 03/05/2024 Flagstaff Police officers responded to a report of a death inside a home.”

The same department also stated that Garrison’s brother Gabriel, 22, “discovered Mr. Brown deceased” in an apparent suicide.

Janelle Brown appears on a 2022 episode of Sister Wives. (Image Credit: TLC)

In the report released by these authorities, Garrison’s roommates said the reality star had been struggling of late with drinking and with Depression.

We’ve also learned that he sent a disturbing text message to a group chat that prompted concern from mother Janelle.

“I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” read this text.

Janelle asked one of her kids to please go check on Garrison as a result of these words and the sentiment behind them… Gabriel volunteered to do so… and then came upon his brother’s corpse.

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

TLC viewers were introduced Garrison on Sister Wives, which chronicles the life of his family, including siblings Maddie, 28; Savanah, 19; Logan, 29; Hunter, 27, and Gabe, all of whom are Janelle’s kids with Kody.

(Kody also shares 12 more children with his former and present sister wives.)

Prior Garrison’s death, he and Gabe had a strained relationship with their father Kody following the COVID-19 pandemic and Kody banning his family members from seeing any friends or significant others amid the outbreak.

In a confessional interview at one point in 2022, Janelle expressed serious concern over her sons’ lack of connection with their dad as a result of these family rules and regulations

“I have worried about my boys’ mental health. Gabriel feels everything very, very deeply. But he’s also the kid who doesn’t say anything,” Janelle said back then.

She later added that Garrison “just seems angry or sadder, like, he’s not as happy-go-lucky as he used to be.”

Janelle Brown addresses the camera in this confessional from Season 18. (Image Credit: TLC)

In a statement of its own a couple days ago, TLC shared:

“We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown.

“We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.