Kylie Jenner is Shrinking, Ditches Top and Pants to Flaunt Slim Figure

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Even though Kylie Jenner says that she’s never touched her face with cosmetic surgery (there’s a bit of an asterisk there), not everyone believes her.

More to the point, many of Kylie’s fans have long held that her “glow up” during her teens was the result of medical intervention.

Recently, Kylie has undergone a body evolution. Some of her curves seem to have vanished overnight. Or taken the form of padding under a dress.

Whatever the cause, Kylie’s signature look has changed pretty dramatically.

In her promotional shots for KHY, Kylie Jenner showed off her slender figure. (Photo Credit: Instagram/Kyliejenner/KHY)

Kylie Jenner shared promotional photos for Khy, her new fashion brand. The idea is that these are products that take inspiration from her personal wardrobe — but that “everyone” can access.

At the moment, much of what she seems to be offering are puffy jackets. The sort of outfits that no healthy human being is likely to ever need in Southern California.

However, her more skintight looks — featuring no traditional shirt and even less covering on her legs — are attracting special notice from fans. Not for the garments, but for her figure.

In her promotional photos for KHY that Kylie Jenner posted in mid-November 2023, she took some fans and followers by surprise with her “shrinking” figure. (Photo Credit: Instagram/Kyliejenner/KHY)

If we compare Kylie’s latest looks to how she looked a year ago or a few years ago, she’s … different.

We don’t just mean her style. Obviously, her makeup choices are less extreme, hairstyles vary, and more. But this is more substantial.

Her figure, which was once an extreme hourglass second only to Kim’s, is looking much more natural these days.

Kylie Jenner tells the confessional camera how different her taste in decor is from her most famous sister. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Some of the commenters who have observed the changes in Kylie’s figure — her hips still curvy but less dramatically so, her bust seemingly smaller — are assigning moral value.

This means that some are complimenting her on “losing weight.” Others, meanwhile, are mourning the “loss” of her curves.

Having a body is a morally neutral behavior. We can tell Kylie that she looks good without suggesting that she looked better or worse when her body had a different shape. Especially since fans don’t seem able to reach a consensus on whether it’s better or worse.

Kylie Jenner posted this photo on Instagram in July of 2023. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Some people believe that Kylie is just very naturally a little slimmer than she was last year.

Maybe she has a different fitness habit than she once did. After two kids, she may have made adjustments.

We all remember how she spoke out about how it’s okay to not feel okay or “bounce back” right after childbirth. And she was right!

Kylie Jenner speaks to the confessional camera after seeming fairly absent for most of The Kardashians Season 3. (Image Credit: Hulu)

However, others think that this is a de-escalation and part of a larger trend, one that may include other sisters.

For those who believe that Kylie had numerous implants before, some now speculate that she has had implants removed.

Fashions chance, and it’s possible that the pendulum is teetering away from extreme curves. Or maybe Kylie, independently, wanted to mellow out her hourglass.

Is Kylie Jenner cottagecore? Not if words mean things. But she still looked cute in June of 2023 in this toned-down dress that deviated from her usual looks. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

We don’t know, and it’s only our business insofar as Kylie is a public figure.

She does use her body shape to market and thus enrich herself.

But, at the end of the day, we just hope that she is happy and healthy.