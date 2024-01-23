Kylie Jenner pregnant with baby #3? Nothing is far fetched when it comes to a Karjenner!

As things have really started to take off between Kylie and Timothee Chalamet, may fans are wondering just how serious things will be getting.

Or perhaps, how serious things are right NOW.

The rumor mill is churning at full speed the big question these days: is Kylie pregnant?

The familiar signs, fans point out, are all there.

Kylie Jenner attends the WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator AwardsÂ in November 2023. ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards))

Kylie Jenner Pregnant? The ‘Evidence’

For anyone who has been a fan of Kylie’s over the years, they know that the youngest Karjenner likes to keep her pregnancies under wraps.

Indeed, in both cares of her first two kids, no one knew they existed until they were born.

So, since historically Kylie dropping off of the radar has meant one thing, fans started to get suspicious that something was up in fall 2023.

Reddit denizens launched a discussion of how Kylie’s Instagram patterns are suggesting that she could be pregnant. Because, after the first two pregnancies, the signs are all there.

“Kylie hasnt posted on insta for almost a month,” a redditor wrote at the time.

“Last post was on october 3rd and it was pictures from her paris trip the week before,” the OP continued.

“Theres been no new pictures since September 27th.”

Commenters were quick to point out that Kylie’s patterns of behavior — specifically, radio silence like this — has historically meant one thing: pregnancy.

One of the commenters quickly came out and said it: “Probably … hiding the bump with Timmy.”

Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Announcement – Sort Of

Pregnancy talk hit a high in December, when a baby bump photo on Kylie’s Insta stories sent people into a tizzy!

TimothÃ©e Chalamet attends the photocall for “Bones And All” on November 12, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

In a post promoting her new clothing line, Khy by Kylie Jenner, Kylie shared a photo of a clearly pregnant woman, baring her baby bump in a mirror selfie.

If one were to look very quickly, they could immediately guess that the person was Kylie in the picture!

As people started to freak out, other calmer heads prevailed and pointed out that the photo was actually of her friend and model Lauren Perez.

So, if Kylie is pregnant, than she knows she has the power to troll all of us until such time that she’s ready to share.

Kissing time! TimothÃ©e Chalamet is smooching Kylie Jenner in this photo from the 2023 U.S. Open. (Photo Credit: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet: How Serious Are They?

To start from the beginning (within reason), the world first learned of Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s entanglement back in March of this year.

That was a whopping seven months before she started to fade into the proverbial background. And it was long before the two were making brazen public appearances together.

Her fans who have picked up on signs of a possible pregnancy point out that he’d be the most likely candidate for the father — if Kylie really is pregnant.

Kylie Jenner’s Past Pregnancies

In 2017, the world learned that Kylie, Khloe, and Kim were all expecting. Kylie’s was the most shocking, as she was still a teenager.

And Kylie did not say anything until early February, just days after Stormi Webster’s birth, when she released this video. There was some sort of big sportsball game that day, so some people didn’t see the announcement until hours later.

Remember, Kylie and Travis Scott had Stormi and then went on to, more recently, welcome Aire. (Yes, his name was initially Wolf)

Kylie and Travis officially broke up late last year. They remain coparents, but Kylie has spent much of this year meeting up with Timothee.

Only time will tell if Kylie and Timothee are expecting. But it’s possible that Kylie could go on an extended Instagram hiatus, or just post a bunch of (undeclared) throwbacks, in the near future.