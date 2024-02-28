Kristin Cavallari: Meet My Very Young New Boyfriend!

Kristin Cavallari has a new man in her life.

And, compared to how long Kristin Cavallari herself has been around on this planet?

The new man is rather new to life in general.

This is a very long and confusing way of saying the following: the 37-year old is now dating a 24-year old!

Kristin Cavallari attends the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards at The Grand Ole Opry on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Laguna Beach alum revealed to social media followers that she is now dating someone named Mark Estes… sharing a photo of two smiling broadly in Los Cabos, Mexico.

“He makes me happy,” the former reality star captioned the image, which Estes later shared on his own Instagram Story — along with two hearts.

How very sweet, right?!?

Here’s a look at Cavallari’s original post, which has garnered quite a bit of attention around the World Wide Web:

From what we can gather, Estes appears to be based in Nashville — according to his Instagram bio, that is — which is where Cavallari resides and probably where the two met.

He’s a former football player for Montana State University and Montana Tech.

An insider close to Estes, meanwhile, tells Page Six that Cavallari and Estes “aren’t official yet,” although they’ve “been talking” for several weeks.

“Kristin thinks Mark is super hot. He’s very flirtatious, and she’s loving it,” this source says. “They were down in Mexico for just a few days but had a lot of fun together. It’s still new.”

Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Getty Images)

As most celebrity gossip fans know, Cavallari was most famously married to former professional quarterback Jay Cutler.

The spouses split in 2020 and Cutler himself went public with a new girlfriend this past September.

The mom of three — who shares sons Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8, with Cutler — has been linked to comedian Jeff Dye, country singer Chase Rice and Bachelor Nation hunk Tyler Cameron in the time since she became single.

Last June, meanwhile, Cavallari spoke to E! News about her views on romance and dating.

Kristin Cavallari hosts 21Seeds Infused Tequila Cookbook Club Launch at Casita Hollywood on November 15, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for 21Seeds Infused Tequila)

“I’m not overwhelmed, because there’s not a lot going on,” Kristin said in June 2023. “It’s really not important to me right now. It’s just not with where I’m at in my life.”

She added back then:

“I’ve had a lot of fun in the last few years, just really focusing on my friends and getting to hang out with my friends again, because I didn’t get to do that for a long time.

“Really, when you’re having little babies and three babies, essentially, at one point in time, that was my world. And so it’s been nice to just have fun again.”