Janelle Brown has been through a lot in recent weeks, but hopefully, the Sister Wives star is gaining strength through her love for her grandkids.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Janelle’s son Garrison Brown took his own life earlier this month.

The situation has led many fans to wonder about the rest of Janelle’s family and how they’re holding up in the wake of this terrible tragedy.

Most members of the Brown clan have chosen to mourn privately, but thankfully, they’re a large, close-knit (for the most part) crew, so Janelle has plenty of loved ones to lean on for support.

Garrison Brown and his mother, Janelle, on Sister Wives. (TLC/Youtube)

Janelle Brown’s Kids: Who Are They?

Janelle is no longer married to Kody Brown, but the exes are forever bound together by their shared love for their six children and three grandchildren.

Their oldest, Logan Brown, 29, married his longtime girlfriend Michelle Petty in October of 2022.

Next up is Maddie Brown, 27. She married Caleb Brush in 2015, and they’ve since welcomed three children.

Maddie Brown with Caleb Brush on Sister Wives. (TLC)

Then there’s Kody and Janelle’s middle child, Hunter Brown, age 25.

As we previously mentioned, the family was forced to say goodbye to the next son, Garrison Brown, at the age of just 24.

He’s followed by a younger brother, Gabriel Brown, 22, and a sister, Savanah, 18, who is Kody and Janelle’s youngest.

Janelle Brown spills some tea here on just how and why Kody dumped her. (Image Credit: TLC)

Garrison was estranged from his father at the time of his death, but he was said to have enjoyed very close relationships with Janelle and with all of his siblings.

Janelle Brown’s Grandkids: Who Are They?

Of all of Janelle’s kids, only one, Maddie, has welcomed any children of her own.

Axel, Evie and Josephine are Janelle’s only grandchildren, and insiders say that her love for the boy and two girls has given the reality star a new lease on life following Garrison’s death.

Janelle Brown addresses the camera in this confessional from Season 18. (Image Credit: TLC)

Just last week, Janelle shared a photo of herself walking on a beach in North Carolina with two of her grandchildren.

“Some light and water therapy,” she captioned the Instagram Story.

Fans were overjoyed to see Janelle enjoying time with family in the aftermath of such an unimaginable loss.

Janelle Brown sits back here on Season 16 of Sister Wives and ponders her romantic future. (TLC)

What’s Next For Janelle Brown?

The mother of six will obviously never get over the loss of her son, but in addition to the support that she’s received from her other kids, Janelle recently revealed that she was “brought to tears” by the outpouring of compassion from fans on social media.

This included thousands of dollars in donations made in Garrison’s name to the Flagstaff Cat Sanctuary, an organization that was dear to the animal-loving young man.

Janelle had been through a lot even before the loss of Garrison, and while she surely has many dark days ahead, thankfully, she still has a lot of love in her life — and a lot of people who need her.