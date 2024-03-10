Kate Middleton’s New Photo with Kids Stirs Up New Wild Conspiracies About Her Health

You know what that old adage about a photo, right?

For Kate Middleton, however, she doesn’t need the following image to say 1,000 words.

She really just needs it to say five words. Heck, the following single acronym and just one actual word would likely suffice:

STFU Already!

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales stunned the general public by sharing a photograph of herself and her three kids (Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5) in honor of U.K. Mother’s Day.

UPDATE: The Associated Press, Reuters and other outlets now claim this photo has been doctored. This is a developing situation..

The snapshot features Middleton sitting down with her legs tightly crossed and it includes a caption that reads:

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

This opening sentence, of course, is a reference to Middleton’s abdominal surgery, which took place in January and which has both captivated and confounded a nation.

Kensington Palace acknowledged the procedure back then, yet didn’t provide any details.

“It is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the statement from the Royal Family said in January.

“Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

That’s quite a long recovery.

Kate Middleton attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2023 in London, England. Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service is a moment to bring people together at Christmas time and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the year. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

As you might expect, such a vague message and such a lengthy recovery timeline has prompted a number of people to wonder where Middleton is and how she is doing.

Heck, it even caused some people to theorize that Middleton was placed in a coma by her doctors and is in dire condition.

Such scary rumors have resonated to such an extent that Prince William responded to them a few days ago via a terse statement of his own.

“His focus is on his work and not on social media,” a spokesman simply said on behalf of William to People Magazine for its Wednesday cover story.

British media coverage of Kate Middleton’s surprise surgery. ((Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images))

To be clear, Kensington Palace attempted to quiet the critics in January by saying Kate’s surgery was “not cancerous” in nature … but that still leaves open a very broad range of possibilities.

This new photo, meanwhile, comes just a few days after Middleton was seen for the first time since her surgery on a car ride with her mother, Carole Middleton near her Windsor home.

That had marked the first time Princess Kate had been pictured in public since December 25.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate,” the Palace added on January 17.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

Kate Middleton greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas Morning Service in 2023. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

About a month later, however, a rep for Middleton did issue a follow-up as conspiracy theories continues to rampage across the Internet.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” this rep told The New York Post on February 29.

“That guidance stands.”