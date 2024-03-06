Prince William Breaks Silence, Slams Conspiracy Theories About Kate Middleton’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

In a surprising and uncharacteristic move, Prince William has slammed the widespread conspiracy theories regarding his wife’s health.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Kate Middleton underwent an unspecified abdominal surgery in late January.

Kate has seldom been seen in the weeks since, a situation that’s prompted speculation that her condition is more serious than the royals are letting on.

In keeping with decades of royal tradition, William initially refused to even acknowledge the rumors and the demands for information that have been circulating online.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales sing the national anthem during the Royal Variety Performance before the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This week, however, he decided to address the matter publicly.

Of course, William is still a royal, so he allowed a spokesperson to break his silence for him.

Prince William Slams Theories Regarding Kate Middleton’s Health

“His focus is on his work and not on social media,” a rep for William said this week in a statement that was clearly meant to be the Prince of Wales’ final word on the matter.

Reps for William have explained that the royals consider Kate’s recovery a private matter and will only update the public if the event of a “significant” development.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a spokesperson tells Page Six.

“That guidance stands,” the statement concludes.

Needless to say, royal watchers were hopeful that William’s first official statement on the topic of his wife’s health would contain a bit more information.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for the Royal Variety Performance before the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What’s Really Going on With Kate?

Earlier this week, Kate was spotted in public for the first time in over a month.

A grainy paparazzi pic shows the Princess of Wales offering a half smile while riding in the passenger seat of a car driven by her mother.

Like William’s statement, it did little to dispel the rumors that palace officials are concealing some worrisome news about Kate’s condition.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Our hope is that Kate underwent a routine procedure and that her recovery is going according to plan.

Kate is entitled to her privacy, of course, but the refusal of the royal family to offer specifics is cause for concern.

And the rumors and speculation will likely continue until William or someone else with firsthand knowledge of the situation offers a more detailed explanation of what’s going on.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.