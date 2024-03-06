Prince William Breaks Silence, Slams Conspiracy Theories About Kate Middleton’s …

In a surprising and uncharacteristic move, Prince William has slammed the widespread conspiracy theories regarding his wife’s health.
As you’ve likely heard by now, Kate Middleton underwent an unspecified abdominal surgery in late January.
Kate has seldom been seen in the weeks since, a situation that’s prompted speculation that her condition is more serious than the royals are letting on.
In keeping with decades of royal tradition, William initially refused to even acknowledge the rumors and the demands for information that have been circulating online.
This week, however, he decided to address the matter publicly.
Of course, William is still a royal, so he allowed a spokesperson to break his silence for him.
Prince William Slams Theories Regarding Kate Middleton’s Health
“His focus is on his work and not on social media,” a rep for William said this week in a statement that was clearly meant to be the Prince of Wales’ final word on the matter.
Reps for William have explained that the royals consider Kate’s recovery a private matter and will only update the public if the event of a “significant” development.
“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a spokesperson tells Page Six.
“That guidance stands,” the statement concludes.
Needless to say, royal watchers were hopeful that William’s first official statement on the topic of his wife’s health would contain a bit more information.
What’s Really Going on With Kate?
Earlier this week, Kate was spotted in public for the first time in over a month.
A grainy paparazzi pic shows the Princess of Wales offering a half smile while riding in the passenger seat of a car driven by her mother.
Like William’s statement, it did little to dispel the rumors that palace officials are concealing some worrisome news about Kate’s condition.
Our hope is that Kate underwent a routine procedure and that her recovery is going according to plan.
Kate is entitled to her privacy, of course, but the refusal of the royal family to offer specifics is cause for concern.
And the rumors and speculation will likely continue until William or someone else with firsthand knowledge of the situation offers a more detailed explanation of what’s going on.
We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.