The Royal Family would like to set the record straight after a report that Kate Middleton is in a coma hit the web.

As you’ve likely heard about by now, Kate Middleton underwent some kind of abdominal surgery several days ago.

In a vague statement shared by Kensington Palace on its official Instagram page, this institution wrote last month that the procedure was “planned” and “successful.”

We then learned that Middleton had returned home and was resting comfortably.

In this photo illustration, A selection of front pages from UK daily national newspaper coverage of of King Charles and Catherine, The Princess of Wales being admitted to hospital on January 18, 2024 in London, England. Catherine, The Princess of Wales, was admitted to The London Clinic for abdominal surgery yesterday. The surgery was successful and she will recover in the hospital for the next 10-14 days and is not expected to resume formal engagements until after Easter. ((Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

This is very good news, of course.

However, the Princess of Wales won’t return to public life until some time after Easter, according to a follow-up statement by the same very rich and mostly racist family.

This lengthy recovery timeline has caused quite a number of eyebrows to be raised rather high across the globe, with observers wondering just how serious of a surgery Middleton actually underwent — and whether it will have a major impact on her going forward.

We don’t have an answer to either of those questions at the moment.

Kate Middleton greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Left to wonder about such an important topic, though, other outlets have decided to speculate wildly about Middleton’s condition.

Most notably, journalist Concha Calleja just alleged this week on the popular Spanish news program Fiesta that Princess Kate was in a COMA due to medical issues.

“The doctors had to take drastic decisions at that moment because of the complications that arose,” Calleja said.

“The decision was to put her in an induced coma. They had to intubate her.

“There were serious complications that they didn’t expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn’t go so well.”

Kate Middleton attends a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

YIKES, huh?!?

Calleja went on to say that that Middleton’s life was in “great danger” following the procedure and that “practically an entire hospital” was set up in the Royal’s home for the recovery process.

As you might expect, various Spanish media outlets also picked up the report because… Kate Middleton in a life-threatening coma?!?

That’s significant news.

It’s also fake news, Kensington Palace now clarifies.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“It’s total nonsense,” a palace insider tells The Times.

“No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: it’s absolutely not the case.”

On January 17, the Palace stated for the record that Middleton’s surgery was not cancer-related.

Other than that, no essential details have been made public.

Kate Middleton attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. (Getty Images)

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” Kensington Palace said in its initial statement on the news.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

We do hope Kate Middleton makes a full recovery.

And if this semi-crisis means she might make amends with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? All the better, right?!?