Angus Cloud Omitted From Oscars In Memoriam Segment: Why Was the Late ‘Euphoria …

Angus Cloud was omitted from the Oscars in memoriam segment last night, and now, fans of the late Euphoria star want to know why.

As you’re probably aware, Angus passed away in August of 2023.

The acclaimed actor was just 25 years old.

Ahead of last night’s Oscars, it was widely expected that the Academy would pay tribute to Cloud alongside Matthew Perry and other stars we lost in the past year.

But Cloud was left out of the segment, a decision that created an uproar on social media.

Angus Cloud Omitted From Oscars In Memoriam Segment: What Happened?

Every year, the Academy pays tribute to a handful of influential industry figures who recently lost their lives.

And every year, certain names are omitted to the chagrin of fans.

Viewers noted that in addition to Angus, actors Lance Reddick and Treat Williams were left out of this year’s tribute segment, as was the influential television producer Norman Lear.

However, the names of Reddick, Williams, and Lear were all included in a brief collective slide at the end of the segment, while Cloud’s name was omitted altogether.

Now, while their careers couldn’t have been much more different, Angus and Lear might have been omitted for the same reason.

Both were more famous for their work in television than they were for their limited involvement with the world of movies.

As a result, Oscar producers might have decided that tributes to Angus should be relegated to the Emmys and other award shows that focus primarily on television.

Anyway, we hope the reasoning was along those lines and that the decision had nothing to do with Angus’ cause of death.

Angus Cloud Cause of Death: How Did the Young Star Lose His Life?

The actor passed away from an accidental overdose after battling addiction and mental health issues for much of his life.

His death came just months after Angus lost his beloved father.

Despite misleading reports to the contrary, Angus’ family says he did not commit suicide and had been struggling with substance abuse for several years.

The death of Angus Cloud was an enormous loss to the actor’s family, his friends, and his legion of adoring fans.

His portrayal of Fezco was one of the most memorable parts of Euphoria, and a huge part of what made the show a success.

Angus certainly deserved to be honored at the Oscars on Sunday night, and we hope his family can take some comfort in knowing that the decision to omit him led to thousands of impromptu tributes on social media.