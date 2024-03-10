Emma Stone Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction While Accepting Oscar: Watch

In a shocking upset, Emma Stone beat out Lily Gladstone for the Best Actress Oscar.

And not only that, the moment came with a shocking twist: Emma was forced to accept the award with her dress RIPPED!

BIn fact, in her stunning disbelief, Emma really could only fixate on just that: her dress being broken while winning her second Oscar!

Emma Stone accepts the Lead Actress award for “Poor Things” onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

Emma Stone Wins Oscar With Broken Dress

By the time she finally reached the podium with her second Oscar in hand, Emma had only one thing to say: her dress was broken.

It was written in the stars that Lily Gladstone was going to win the award for Best Actress in 2024, but there was no denying that Emma’s role of Bella Baxter in Poor Things was truly memorable.

And yet, Emma was clearly flustered and unprepared as she accepted the award, nearly speechless as she attempted to compose herself.

“My dress is broken,” she said, turning to show the audience the back of her gown completely ripped open. She then turned the blame on the only person who could really be responsible: Ryan Gosling.

“I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken,’ ” she quipped.

Her Oscar Speech Dedicated to Daughter and Taylor Swift

“It’s not about me,” Emma said in her Oscar speech, when she was finally able to compose herself.

She made sure to thank the team behind Poor Things and the incredible character she worked so hard to bring to life.

Pal Jennifer Lawrence hands Emma Stone her Oscar as she accepts the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for “Poor Things” ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

“It’s about a team that came together to make something greater than the sum of its parts and that is the great thing about making movies,” she added. “I am so deeply honored to share this with every cast member and every crew member. Yorgos, thank you for the gift of a lifetime in Bella Baxter.”

She also took a moment to acknowledge her fellow nominees, including Lily.

“Lily, I share this with you. I’m in awe of you.”

In her speech, she also thanked her parents, her brother, along with her husband Dave McCary, and their three-year-old daughter – and threw in a little nod to Taylor Swift in doing so.

“And, most importantly, my daughter, who’s gonna be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor. I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl.”

In case you’re not a Swiftie, Taylor has a song called “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” on her 2022 deluxe album Midnights (3am Edition).

This is Emma’s second Oscar win. She won her first Oscar in 2017 for Best Actress for her role in La La Land.