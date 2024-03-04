Kate Middleton Called Meghan Markle to ‘Clear the Air’ Before Surgery: Report

Reading Time: 4 minutes

In news that will come as a surprise to many royal watchers, it seems that Kate Middleton called Meghan Markle late last year in an effort to “clear the air.”

But what about? There’s been so much reported drama between these two that honestly, it’s been hard to keep track.

And did she make this call before she knew about her surgery? Was that the prompt?

Here’s what’s been reported.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England.

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Kate & Meghan At Odds

The call reportedly came on the heels of a strange series of events, during which Kate was accused of making racist comments to Meghan shortly after she married Prince Harry.

A book by journalist and longtime Sussex supporter Omid Scobie contained details of the incident that Meghan first alluded to in her 2021 interview with Oprah.

According to Meghan, while she was pregnant with her first child, members of the royal family made jokes and expressed concerns about the baby’s skin tone.

Scobie’s book omitted the names of the offenders, but a Dutch edition allegedly named Kate and Charles as the royals who made the offensive remarks.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leave after attending Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air,” an insider tells In Touch Weekly (via The Mirror).

However, according to the source, this was not exactly Kate’s idea.

“Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker after William’s refusal.”

Kate Middleton Called Meghan Markle Because Charles Ordered Her To, Source Claims

The insider confirms the earlier claims that Kate made the call on Charles’ behalf.

“She agreed, because when it comes to the royal family, Kate has always taken her duties seriously — she does what she is told,” says the source.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his reign and the entire monarchy. He wants to heal the rift once and for all.”

Kate and Charles Exposed: How Did It Happen?

We might never know if Kate was successful in her efforts to repair her relationship with Meghan. There was a similar report that Meghan and Harry extended an olive branch when they heard of Kate’s surprise surgery.

However, we do know that Harry did not visit with Kate or his brother when he came to the UK to visit his father after his cancer announcement.

In the meantime, there’s still a great deal of curiosity as to how such sensitive information could have made its way into Scobie’s book.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“The book I wrote, the book I edited, the book I signed off on, did not have names in it,” said Dutch editor Xander Uitgevers in an interview with the BBC.

“The only publisher I worked directly with was the one covering the US and UK.”

While the scandal was briefly front-page news, it’s since been overshadowed by concerning developments within the royal family.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive to attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018 in King’s Lynn, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

How are Kate and Meghan today?

Kate was hospitalized under mysterious circumstances in January, and updates about the Princess of Wales’ health have been few and far between.

While palace officials insist that it was nothing more than a routine abdominal surgery, conspiracy theorists believe there’s something more serious going on.

Insiders recently revealed that Meghan has reached out to Kate to wish her well in her recovery.

So maybe Kate really did manage to mend fences with her phone call in December.

Whatever the case, it seems that the royals are banding together in a time of crisis.