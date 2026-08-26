Man Dumps Girlfriend of 3 Years After Arguing Over Lindsay Clancy Trial: X Users Pick Sides

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As we previously reported, the debate over the Lindsay Clancy murder trial has led to a sharp divide on social media.

Clancy was arrested for strangling her three children in 2023.

The defense (and most of Clancy’s supporters) are not denying that she killed the children, but they insist that she is not responsible for her actions due to postpartum psychosis.

Exterior view of the Fourth Judicial District Courthouse. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

While the controversy has not entirely broken down along lines of gender and politics — many women and progressives have sided against Clancy, and vice versa — most of Clancy’s most ardent supporters are moms urging compassion for her mental state.

And according to a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the trial became such a contentious topic for one couple that they decided to call it quits after three years together:

A screenshot of text messages between an unidentified man and woman has gone viral on the site and taken the debate over Clancy’s actions to new levels.

“So you’re really breaking up with me over a f–king opinion?” asked the woman.

“I’m not breaking up with you over an opinion. I’m breaking up with you because that opinion showed me a fundamental difference in our values,” the man responded, adding:

(X)

“I can have compassion for someone struggling mentally without excusing what happened to those children.

“If I’m choosing someone to potentially be the mother of my kids, I need to trust their judgment completely, especially when it comes to protecting them. What you said created a doubt in me that I can’t ignore or gamble my future children on.”

The post was widely reshared, with some praising the man for his judgment and others blasting his irrationality.

Few reasonable people would doubt that Clancy suffered some sort of psychotic break.

What’s at issue among many people (including this former couple) seems to be whether that fact absolves her of guilt.

After strangling the children, Clancy attempted suicide by jumping from a window, an act that left her paralyzed.

Clearly, she was not in her right mind at the time — but the fact remains that three young children died by her hand that day.

It’s not hard to see why the situation has inspired such strong opinions on both sides of the argument.

But hopefully as this trial proceeds, we’ll see fewer scorching hot takes and more acknowledgment of the the complexity of this horrific tragedy.