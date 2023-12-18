As you’ve likely heard by now, the royal family is in the midst of yet another scandal involving shocking allegations of bigotry from some of its most high-profile members.

The latest controversy has to do with accusations that King Charles and Kate Middleton made racist comments toward Meghan Markle during her first pregnancy.

While the alleged incident happened several years ago, it resurfaced in recent weeks thanks to claims made in journalist Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame.

There’s been much talk about how the royal family will respond to these latest allegations, with some going so far as to suggest that Meghan and Prince Harry should be stripped of their titles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the 2020 UN Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony at the United Nations in New York on July 18, 2022. (Getty)

But if a new report from In Touch is to be believed, the Windsors have gone the opposite route by extending an olive branch to the Sussexes.

An anonymous source tells the outlet that Kate Middleton called Meghan to apologize after Scobie’s claims went public.

“It was humiliating for Kate that Harry and Meghan would [allegedly] accuse her of something so horrific,” says the insider.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attending church service on Christmas Eve in 2019. (Getty Images )

The source explains that while “no one would blame Kate for never speaking to them again,” the Princess of Wales promptly reached out to Meghan amid the latest allegations.

“Shortly after the book’s allegations came out, Kate reached out to Meghan to clear the air,” says the insider, who notes that the phone call actually came at the request of King Charles.

“This feud has gotten so unseemly and out of hand, it’s starting to overshadow his reign and the entire monarchy. He wants to heal the rift once and for all.”

Prince William still refuses to have anything to do with his brother and sister-in-law, and so, “Charles forced Kate to become his peacemaker.”

Did Kate and Meghan plan their opposing wardrobes on purpose? Should we have read anything into this? (Getty Images)

“She agreed, because when it comes to the royal family, Kate has always taken her duties seriously — she does what she is told,” the source explains.

Not surprisingly, there’s still some tension between the sisters-in-law.

“Their talk was four years in the making, and obviously it wasn’t easy, because who knows what could end up being leaked from their private conversations?” the insider notes.

“But Kate has apologized to Meghan before, and she knew what to say. Her kind words had an impact, and they both got pretty emotional.”

Meghan Markle attends the 2023 Variety Power Of Women at Mother Wolf on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

The source went on to explain that while Kate and Meghan will never be able to bury the hatchet entirely, both parties are willing to set aside their differences for the good of the royal family.

“They’ll never truly see eye-to-eye, and nothing will change how Meghan feels about the way she has been treated by Kate and the rest of the royals, but Meghan is estranged from her own father, so she knows how tough it’s been on Harry to feel abandoned by his family,” says the insider.

“She’s vowed to do what she can to help. Both she and Kate want to start over.”

Kate Middleton attends a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

For her part, Kate is reportedly happy to play a part in the effort to reunite William and Harry.

“She may have been forced to do it, but in the end, she’s glad she did it. This pettiness has gone on far too long, and if it leads to William and Harry reuniting as brothers, Kate won’t have any regrets,” the insider claims.

“Nor should Meghan have any. Hopefully she wants to see William and Harry reconcile just as much as everyone else.”

We’re sure Meghan would love to see Harry reconcile with his brother.

But given all that’s transpired in the past year, that may no longer be a possibility.