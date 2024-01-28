Kate Middleton Stomach Surgery: Just How Serious Was It?!?

As you may have heard by now, Kate Middleton underwent a medical procedure a few days ago.

In a shared on the Kensington Palace Instagram page, the Royal Family revealed that Middleton was recently admitted to the hospital for a “planned abdominal surgery.”

The surgery was deemed a “success” in this same message.

However… Middleton has to remain in the hospital for up to two weeks and won’t return to public life until some time after Easter.

Kate Middleton greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

That’s quite the lengthy period of recovery.

The aforementioned statement did not explain why the surgery was actually needed, opting to keep that information “private”, which we can absolutely respect.

But this is Kate Middleton and the Royal Family.

Questions understandably abound across the globe.

British media coverage of Kate Middleton’s surprise surgery. ((Photo by Ming Yeung/Getty Images))

A source close to Middleton spoke to People Magazine this week and confirmed the “serious” nature of this surgery, but also added:

“She is in great hands and will have lots of care and support at home and is a fit young woman. I am sure she will bounce back.”

The surgery took place on January 16 at the London Clinic.

It’s hard to imagine almost anyone in the universe receiving better treatment than Middleton, concerning her reputation and her lot in life.

Kate Middleton attends a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Said a patient who was treated at this same facility last June, also to People Magazine:

“The physical therapists are amazing, helping you recover and get back on your feet. After abdominal surgery, you need a lot of patience, and it’s a bit scary at first.

Prince William, of course, rushed to be by his wife’s said after she entered the hospital.

Upcoming visits to Rome and an overseas military base have been postponed, with foreign travel deferred for the coming months.

Once back home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, Middleton will be provided with plenty of space and around-the-clock care as she works herself back to full health.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were recently in Boston. Their reception has been as cold as the weather. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“It is sensible to take the time,” added a source close to the royal household to People.

“That is a great example to the rest of us, as you’re often told to get back to work as soon as possible, which can be damaging.

“It is good for all of us to see her taking the time, recovering properly and then coming back. We can all learn from that.”