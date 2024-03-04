Kris Jenner Reveals Corey Gamble Marriage Plans: Happening This Year?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is there a new Kris Jenner marriage on the horizon?

Decades ago, the way that things ended for Kris and Robert Kardashian could have been better. Her marriage to Caitlyn Jenner ended nearly a decade ago.

Kris has not remarried. Meanwhile, her daughter, Kim, who is newly divorced, remains unmarried. And Kendall, the lone childfree adult of the family, has never married.

Is any of that going to change in the near future?

Kris Jenner wears white while speaking to the confessional camera on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Is Kris Jenner planning a new marriage?

Kris Jenner attended the Foundation for AIDS Research Palm Beach fundraiser on Saturday, March 2.

Her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was there by her side.

Even so, Kris Jenner spoke to People to clarify that she — and daughters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian — currently “have no marriage plans — yet.”

Kris Jenner has a somewhat sensitive conversation while wearing shades on The Kardashians. (Image Credit: Hulu)

According to the famous momager, she and this particular pair of single daughters aren’t eager to shake things up.

Not when the current situation is working.

“All of us are having fun,” Kris characterized.

Momager Kris Jenner cracks up while wearing a purple blazer. Khloe Kardashian sits beside her. (Image Credit: Hulu)

In 2018, Kris Jenner spoke to Laura Wasser on the celebrity divorce attorney’s then-new Divorce Sucks! podcast.

“You know you never say never, but I often say it’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” she remarked at the time.

Kris married Robert Sr. in 1978, only divorcing in 1991 after welcoming four children. Kris married Caitlyn Jenner in 1991, decades before the latter’s transition, before the two formally divorced in 2015.

On a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner sits down with her famous mom to chat. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kendall is currently 28. For an American Millennial, this is a very normal age at which to have never married and to remain childfree.

Reportedly, she is currently dating athlete Devin Booker. Previously, the two dated from 2020 until 2022.

In 2023, Kendall was dating Bad Bunny, but the two sent their separate ways in December of that year.

On The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian addresses the confessional camera. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Who is Kim Kardashian dating?

These days, rumors have connected Kim Kardashian to a number of famous men.

The most recent is Odell Bekham Jr. Reports had them spending time together as far back as September 2023.

More recently, in February 2024, the two attended a pre-Super Bowl party. That’s not quite confirmation that there’s an entanglement, but Kim’s fans are eager to connect those dots.

While all decked out ahead of her Milan show, Kim Kardashian appeared to be all geared up to fight Thanos and win. (Image Credit: Hulu)

However, in the wake of Kim’s painful divorce from notorious antisemite Kanye West, fans can understand why she’s not in any rush to remarry.

Kim needs someone who understands her, who understands her lifestyle, and who won’t run unhinged vanity political campaigns that involve unmedicated on-stage meltdowns or outspoken bigotry.

Also, as Kris Jenner says, the girls are having plenty of fun without marriage in the picture. Why change it now?