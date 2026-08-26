Meghan McCain Blasts Kim Kardashian, Describes North West as 'Poor Baby' Following Controversial Photoshoot

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To accompany her nascent music career, North West is now modeling for magazine covers.

She is only 13.

As with her music videos, the cover shoot is getting mixed reactions.

A number of voices are condemning Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and North West speak onstage on April 23, 2023. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Daily Front Row)

North West stuns on the cover of ‘Dazed’

At only 13, North has graced the cover of the Dazed Autumn Issue 2026.

She spoke about her music, her last time feeling starstruck, and the piercing that she wants — but is not allowed to get.

Given the sorry state of our nation’s literacy, it is probably no surprise to hear that most people focused on the photos.

North posed for the Gus Van Sant cover pics wearing an elaborate collar of keys, a bunch of fake piercings (she loves the aesthetic), and of course her now-signature turquoise hair.

Additionally, she sported the black grill on her teeth. It goes well with the hair, and adds to the severity and intensity of the overall aesthetic.

Born into the world’s most visible family, #NorthWest has spent 13 years being watched.



Now, with a riotous debut EP, she’s ready to be seen on her own terms.



Shot by Gus Van Sant, the legendary auteur behind My Own Private Idaho and Good Will Hunting, we caught up with the… pic.twitter.com/nww4Fahftv — Dazed (@Dazed) August 24, 2026

In a since-deleted tweet, Meghan McCain took to social media to take a break from saying unhinged things about the Girl Scouts, Abdul El-Sayed, Meghan Markle, to target North.

TMZ reports that her words were: “This poor baby. My heart just breaks for this child.”

(It appears that the former The View antagonist deleted her tweet after calling out the site’s coverage, which she felt was unfair towards her.)

McCain, who may have mentioned a time or two that she is the daughter of late Senator John McCain, clarified: “I was not mocking. I feel terrible for her and believe that kind of magazine cover is no place for a child. Don’t twist it.”

Though you do not ever “gotta hand it” to Meghan McCain, we can agree that children should seldom grace the covers of magazines. We might stop short at calling it heartbreaking, however.

It’s unclear what evidence Dr. Drew may have for this parenting allegation

An even worse blonde Megan variant, Megyn Kelly, of course weighed in on the Tuesday, August 25 episode of her dreadful podcast.

The former Fox News anchor and the former overpaid NBC whatever-her-title-was condemned Kim and Kanye for “rushing” to craft their daughter into a child star.

Dr. Drew pointed out that North has bipolar disorder in her (paternal) heritage, and claimed without evidence that her parents “have not been available” and “don’t look like they’re around all the time.”

He said that North becoming a direct public figure like this could have dire consequences.

He characterized the whole situation as a “guillotine.”

Behind the scenes at #NorthWest's Dazed cover shoot for the New Idols issue, photographed by legendary director Gus Van Sant



See more: https://t.co/HScbZLpF5I pic.twitter.com/sUHrv9qA8D — Dazed (@Dazed) August 24, 2026

There are glimmers of truth in all of this. In particular, 13 is a very young age to be a public figure, and one likely to result in long-term harm.

But we should consider that this status is largely inevitable for North. Her younger siblings are stalked and approached by photographers in strip mall parking lots. The negative public attention is unavoidable.

It’s also clearly something that, at least for now, she wants. She likes to perform, she likes her look. And, in case anyone has forgotten what it was like to be in middle school, her outfits are just how many 13-year-olds would dress if they had money.

We can also remember that Kim’s younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie, grew up as famous tweens, too. Kendall was posing in a bikini on the beach for a photoshoot when she was, what, 14?

North West wearing a lot of bulky mall goth jewelry is age-appropriate and safe. The magazine photoshoot is weird, but we all know that it can get so much worse.