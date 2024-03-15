Jason and Kylie Kelce Mourn Beloved Family Dog, ‘God’s Gift to Earth’

Jason Kelce and his wife are mourning the loss of their beloved dog.

As Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce continues to make more people aware of the “football” subculture, many new fans have learned about Travis’ family.

That family includes his brother Jason Kelce and Jason’s wife, Kylie.

Until very recently, that family also included the Kelces’ treasured wolfhound, Winnie.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce attend Thursday Night Football Presents The World Premiere of “Kelce” on September 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video)

Both Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce are grieving their dog

Late on Thursday, March 14, Kylie Kelce took to her Instagram to share the tragic news — and to eulogize her beloved dog, Winnie.

“When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled ‘God’s gift to earth,’ It was images of Irish Wolfhounds that I had collected from Google,” Kylie began.

“I had fallen in love with the breed when I was young and never let my fascination with them fade,” she shared. “It all lead me to Winnie and holy s–t did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more.”

“I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace,” Kylie then expressed.

“I love you, Winn,” she affirmed.

Kylie concluded her moving Instagram caption by writing: “You will always be my firstborn child.”

Kylie Kelce attends 2023 Night of Too Many Stars benefiting NEXT for AUTISM at Beacon Theatre on December 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The extended family is showing their support

Travis Kelce commented under his sister-in-law’s post.

“You [gave] Winn an amazing life, Ky!!” Taylor Swift’s boyfriend affirmed on Instagram.

And his ex, Kayla Nicole, also showered Kylie with emotional support with her own comment.

Kylie Kelce attends 2023 Night of Too Many Stars benefiting NEXT for AUTISM at Beacon Theatre on December 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Many fans of the Kelce family are already familiar with Winnie.

Back in 2018, Winn had the honored role of being the flower girl for Jason and Kylie’s wedding.

And she is a frequent topic on the Kelce brothers’ podcast, as both Jason and Travis have brought up the beloved dog on New Heights.

Everyone misses Winn

In addition to her human mourners, the late Winn was not the only dog in the Kelce household. For years, she had Baloo as a companion.

This is a difficult time for the family.

We grieve for them and for Winnie, but we can also look at the silver lining. As Travis said, she had a wonderful life.