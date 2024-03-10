Jimmy Kimmel’s Robert Downey Jr. Jokes Turn Awkward in Oscars Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars monologue in 2024 had its moments, but most folks focused on when a certain bit went on for, well, a bit too long.

For the fourth time, Jimmy took the stage to carry out the role of host for the Oscars. He kicked off the evening with a few quips – weirdly none about Trump or Matt Damon! – but he did take aim at a friend.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscars Monologue Highlights Include Digs at Robert Downey Jr.

“It was also a great year for movies, despite the fact that everything stopped,” Jimmy began, before skewering his first victims of the night. Dakota Johnson, cover your ears.

“This night is full of enormous talent, and untold potential, but so was Madame Webb.”

He also took a moment to call out the injustice of Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig being snubbed by the Oscars after the colossal achievements of Barbie.

“Now Barbie is a feminist icon, thanks to Greta Gerwig, who many believed deserved to nominated for best director tonight. Hold on a second. I know you’re clapping, but you’re the ones who didn’t vote for her, by the way. Don’t act like you had nothing to do with this.”

After pointing out how hot Ryan Gosling is (duh!), Jimmy turned his attention to Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr.

Jimmy riffed on Robert’s Hollywood redemption story, quipping he is at “one of the highest points of his career.”

After the actor tapped his nose in recognition, Kimmel jumped right on the moment.

“Was that too on the nose or a drug motion you made?”

Things could’ve ended there, but Jimmy … just kept going.

“Look at him, he’s so handsome, so talented, he’s won every award there is to win. Is that an acceptance speech in your pocket or do you just have a very rectangular penis? “

Um, weird? Maybe stick the script there buddy.

It’s His Fourth Time Hosting – Will It Be His Last?

This year marks Jimmy’s fourth time hosting the Oscars.

He previously fronted the ceremony in 2017, 2018, and last year, in 2023.

With this gig, he now sits alongside other four-time hosts such as Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon.

Only Johnny Carson (5), Billy Crystal (9) and Bob Hope (11) have hosted more shows over the years.

Does Jimmy think he’ll do it again next year?

“You assume I’ve been asked about next year,” he said to Variety ahead of the big show. “Which is not a presumption I would ever make.”

So the short answer is … maybe. Let’s see if he cancels his talk show first, then next steps.