John Cena Presents Naked At The Oscars Because Jimmy Kimmel Told Him To

John Cena naked at the Oscars? Nope, that wasn’t on our bingo card for tonight!

And yet, here we are, having watched the celebrated wrestler and actor walk across the stage at the Oscars in the buff, with only the envelope to cover the important bits.

But why? Why did this man have to be naked on stage? Oh, because host Jimmy Kimmel told him to.

Jimmy Kimmel and John Cena speak onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

John Cena Presents Naked At The Oscars: Photos

Fifty years ago, while introducing Elizabeth Taylor host David Niven was interrupted by a man running naked across the stage to rapturous applause. A moment that was mean to celebrate the award for Best Picture in 1974 turned into pop culture history.

Jimmy Kimmel felt that the moment needed to be commemorated and enlisted John Cena to help him pay homage.

John Cena hides onstage during the Oscars, appearing in the buff. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

Of course, it was John who had the real job – he was meant to run across the stage naked, just as the streaker did.

But at the last minute, John got cold feet and from behind a stage column, he begged Jimmy to let him bail.

Jimmy refused – because the bit wouldn’t have been funny if he had. And so, John sidestepped his way onto the stage, using the envelope with the name of the Best Costume Oscar winner in front of him for… coverage? Yeah, let’s go with that.

John Cena speaks onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

A Quick Change For John

After the nominees were announced, the cameras rolled back to the stage and John was draped in a dress provided by Jimmy.

Later in the evening, video circulated around social media showing just how quickly John had to jump into the outfit to make sure that the world didn’t see him in all his glory.

But we think you get the picture. Good for John for being a good sport!