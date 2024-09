The best dressed starts at the 2023 Oscars were a mix of nominees, presenters, and, lets face, just some drop dead gorgeous people who decided to be on hand for Hollywood’s biggest night.



The fashions and faces have to be seen to believed – and to be judged for yourself if we made the right call!



Here are our picks for best dressed of the night!

A ‘Wicked’ Look 1 ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)) Cynthia Erivo attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Gorgeous Doesn’t Cover It 2 ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)) Zendaya attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. A Bella Look 3 ((Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)) Emma Stone attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Cue the Kenergy 4 ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)) Ryan Gosling attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Turning Hawkeyes 5 ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)) Hailee Steinfeld attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Princess Irulan Has Arrived! 6 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Florence Pugh attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. A Barbie Girl 7 ((Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)) America Ferrera attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Do the Polka 8 ((Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)) Jennifer Lawrence attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Classic Hollywood 9 ((Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)) Eva Longoria attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Fabulous in Feathers 10 ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)) Lupita Nyong’o attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Perefctly Pink 11 ((Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)) Ariana Grande attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Good Grief Greta 12 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Greta Lee attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. C’mon Barbie, Let’s Go Party 13 ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)) Margot Robbie attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. What She Was Made For 14 ((Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)) Billie Eilish attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. You’re Welcome 15 ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)) Dwayne Johnson attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Too Handsome For Words 16 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Matt Bomer attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. It’s Giving EVERYTHING! 17 ((Photo by Aliah Anderson/Getty Images) Michelle Yeoh attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.