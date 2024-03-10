Liza Koshy Falls HARD on Oscars Red Carpet In Massive Heels: Watch

Liza Koshy’s fall was seen by the world ahead of the Oscars.

Thankfully, she’s ok!

The Youtuber turned comedy darling took quite the tumble as she made her way down the Oscars red carpet on Sunday March 10th.

On a night when wants to be seen, we have no doubt the video will be watched over and over again; not just because she fell, but because of how she recovered!

CHAMPION!

Liza Koshy smiles after she’s helped up from a fall at the 96th Annual Academy Awards ( (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images))

Liza Koshy’s Fall At The Oscars: Watch Her Go Down

Here’s what happened:

Oscars red carpet wipeout happened right at the top of the show, just as the red carpet was getting underway.

Liza followed Vanessa Hudgens, who made her own statement on the red carpet by announcing she was pregnant! (You simply must see the bump!)

Anyway, Liza was in her stride, making it down the carpet with confidence in some intensely high heels. In her defense, she really needed to be that tall.

The dress she was wearing – red off-the-shoulder gown – required platform heels to glide effortsly in front of the cameras.

Unfortunately, Liza wasn’t able to do the same.

Liza Koshy takes a tumble on the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/z5lbx38CJ4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2024

As she made her way down for another photo, it looks like she slipped on the gown and tumble backwards in spectacular fashion.

The video not only shows her go down, but how elegantly she gets back up!

Liza Living For The Laughs

Some people would’ve cried; some people would’ve begged to be led away in embarrassment.

Liza .. she LAUGHED. Hell, she downright guffawed!

And when she was done laughing, she started posing from the floor for the cameras.

Liza Koshy attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images))

Now, c’mon, how class act is that!

You get knocked down, but you get up again. You never can keep a great gal like Liza down!

The 96th Oscars will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET.