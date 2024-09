Love is in the air at the Oscars as couples took to the red carpet to show off their romances.



From stars in committed marriages to new loves blossoming on the red carpet, these pairs wanted to be seen on Hollywood’s biggest night.



Which couple made the biggest splash?! Lets see who showed up!

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski 1 ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)) Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. A Date Night For Gabby Union 2 ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)) Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Simu Liu with his Girlfriend 3 ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)) Simu Liu and Allison Hsu attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Brendan Fraser with his Girlfriend 4 ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)) Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Hollywood Heavyweight Sweethearts 5 ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)) Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Josh Hartnett with his Wife 6 ((Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)) Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Meryl Streep’s Daughter with Her Music Man 7 ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)) Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. A Barbie Girl with her Husband 8 ((Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)) Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Nic Cage with his 5th Wife 9 ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)) Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. A Pair of Hollywood Favorites 10 ((Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)) Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemon attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.